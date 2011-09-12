By Pete Kerr
| HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 12
HAMILTON, New Zealand, Sept 12 Rugby sensation
Sonny Bill Williams will do whatever it takes to help the All
Blacks secure a second World Cup crown -- even if it has to be
from the sidelines.
When Williams first made the All Blacks many were touting
him as a potential world cup figurehead with his arsenal of deft
offloads, strong running and impressive ball skills. But it
remains to be seen just how much game time the 26-year-old will
get in this tournament.
He's up against form inside centre Ma'a Nonu for a starting
spot and, in the process, is attempting to break up the lethal
centre combination of Nonu and Conrad Smith -- the most capped
All Blacks centre combination, with 30 tests.
Williams is not conceding defeat, far from it, but he seems
to understand the enormity of the task.
"You know, every player wants to play, but with the team
that we have, the players, the depth, there's only going to be a
limited number of chances, but you've just got to take them when
you can.
"If you're not, you can't drop your lip because we want to
win this thing and if players are dropping their lip just
because they're not in the starting team or the 22, then we're
not going to be able to achieve what we want to."
Williams said he was proud of achieving his dream of playing
for the All Blacks and of being a part of the World Cup opener
against Tonga, but was still keen to keep his team mates honest.
"There are a couple of big games coming up, and hopefully,
every time I get my chance I nail it. But if I'm not in that 22
I know that my job's not done there. I know I've got to prepare
the boys that are starting as best as I can.
"It was good getting a shot and finally some game time
(against Tonga), but like I said, I'm happy to be a part of this
whole thing and I know what the big goal is."
(Editing by Ossian Shine. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on