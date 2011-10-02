* Argentina secure quarter-final against New Zealand
* Georgia push hard before conceding two late tries
(adds quotes, details)
PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand, Oct 2 Argentina
booked their place in the quarter-finals of the rugby World Cup
with a 25-7 win over plucky Georgia on Sunday but will need to
make big improvements if they are to upset favourites New
Zealand in the next round.
Only needing a bonus point to progress to the knockout stage
of the competition, Argentina cemented second spot in Pool B
behind England with the victory but they struggled to quell
their lower-ranked opponents in a match littered with errors
despite dry conditions in Palmerston North.
Two late tries gave Argentina a commanding scoreline, but
Georgia fought hard for 80 minutes in their final match of the
tournament, with a strong physical performance let down by poor
handling and indiscipline.
Argentina will face hosts New Zealand next Sunday and
captain Felipe Contepomi believes their task has not been made
any easier by news that All Blacks flyhalf Daniel Carter has
been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.
"The way the All Blacks play is bigger than one player. Dan
Carter is the best in the world but they still have a lot to
offer without him," Contepomi said.
Argentina coach Santiago Phelan rued the numerous errors
made by his side and their inability to dominate play against
Georgia.
"The team did not play well," Phelan said. "Mistakes were
followed by more mistakes, and so in the second half we went
back to basics and that's when things started to happen."
Georgia were guilty of giving away too many penalties which
stalled their momentum, said coach Richie Dixon, who felt the
scoreline flattered Argentina.
"I'm very proud of the team and what we've done at this
tournament," Dixon said. "We're becoming very competitive with
the top unions. We can live at this top level, we just need more
experience of doing so."
After a scoreless first 30 minutes Argentina winger Juan
Jose Imhoff crossed after the South Americans recycled the ball
quickly through a number of phases and stretched the Georgian
defence to breaking point on their right flank.
But the Georgians struck back within five minutes to take a
surprise 7-5 lead into half-time. A break down the left wing
from within their own half by Lekso Gugava was followed by a
chip kick, and flyhalf Lasha Khmaladze won the race to the ball
to score.
Argentina were let down by some poor kicking in the first
half with captain Contepomi failing to convert Imhoff's try and
missing a pair of penalties.
However, they regained the lead early in the second half
after spending most of the first 10 minutes pounding the
Georgian line, eventually earning a penalty close to the posts,
before adding another penalty 10 minutes later.
Contepomi stretched the lead further in the 68th minute as
slick passing saw the Argentinians break down the right and
quick ball gave them a massive overlap for Contepomi to score on
the left.
Argentina added another try to replacement Agustin Gosio just
before the final whistle.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories