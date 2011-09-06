By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 6
AUCKLAND, Sept 6 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan
made one change to his starting lineup on Tuesday for their
World Cup Pool B opening match against England, recalling
outside centre Gonzalo Tiesi in place of Marcelo Bosch.
Tiesi, 26, who plays his club rugby with French side Stade
Francais, comes into the side after missing Argentina's only
test match this year -- a 28-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff last
month.
"We think that this game and at this moment it is the best
team we have," Phelan told reporters at the team's base in
Dunedin.
Prop Juan Figallo retains his place in the front row with
the experienced Martin Scelzo forced to make do with the
replacements bench.
"We know he is a young player but he is developing very
well," Phelan said of the 23-year-old who plays his club rugby
in France.
"He had a very good year in Montpellier and we think he is
the best option for the right prop and also he can play left so
Figallo is a very good option.
"We have Scelzo on the bench and that's also a right prop in
good condition."
Flyhalf Felipe Contepomi captains the side in what will be
his fourth World Cup, a feat that will be matched by 38-year-old
hooker Mario Ledesma.
Despite being top seeds in Pool B, Argentina are underdogs
for the clash at the enclosed Otago Stadium in Dunedin on
Saturday after a disrupted World Cup preparation.
The lack of matches, coupled with the loss of their
talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez for the whole
tournament, means emulating their surprise third-place finish
four years ago will be difficult.
Contepomi was, nonetheless, optimistic.
"We've only played one test match in the last 11 months, so
naturally we're looking forward to growing up as a team
throughout the tournament," the flyhalf told reporters.
"Our expectation is to come and play our best and if we can
be competitive on Saturday, that will be great and start the
tournament as best we can."
England manager Martin Johnson names his team for the first
big clash of the tournament on Thursday but will not be able to
call upon captain Lewis Moody who was ruled out on Monday after
failing to recover from a knee injury.
Team: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Gonzalo
Tiesi, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Felipe
Contepomi (captain), 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Fernandez Lobbe,
7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio
Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma,
1-Rodrigo Roncero.
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo,
18-Mariano Galarza, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne,
21-Marcelo Bosch, 22-Juan Jose Imhoff.
