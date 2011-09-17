* Argentina's backline takes centre stage
* Win sets up showdown with Scotland
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Mitch Phillips
INVERCARGILL, Sept. 17 - Argentina roared back into the
World Cup mix with a superb six-try, 43-8 destruction of Romania
in a one-sided Pool B clash on Saturday, setting up a
mouth-watering meeting with Scotland for a probable
quarter-final berth.
The Pumas were edged out in their forward-dominated battle
against England while Romania's pack earned widespread praise
for pushing Scotland in their opening game losses, but the
expected arm-wrestle failed to materialise as the 2007
third-placed side showed they had a lot more to their game than
grunt.
Despite the absence of inspirational flyhalf Felipe
Contepomi their backline was slick from the off, with fullback
Gonzalez Amorosino regularly scything through some admittedly
shaky defending on a crisp spring day perfect for running rugby.
Tries for Santiago Fernandez, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Juan
Figallo and Amorosino settled the issue within 30 minutes, while
second-half scores for Juan Jose Imhoff and Genaro Fessia put
the gloss on an eighth Argentine win between the sides in as
many meetings.
Argentina can now prepare for next Sunday's Wellington game
against Scotland, who have won their first two contests.
The winners are likely to finish runners-up behind England
and advance to a quarter-final meeting with the top team in Pool
A, expected to be hosts New Zealand, unless they slip up against
France next week.
The only negative for the Pumas was another poor kicking
display by Martin Rodriguez, who followed up missing five of
seven penalties against England by missing two of his three
attempts on Saturday.
"We were desperate to get a win, that was the only option for
us," Pumas skipper Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe told reporters.
"The idea was to have a win and get a bit of confidence, and
we got a lot of confidence from that match."
DETERMINED DEFENDING
Argentina signalled their intention to run the ball from the
opening whistle and had their first try on the board after five
minutes when Fernandez, playing at flyhalf in place of
Contepomi, finished off a sweeping move.
Their second, four minutes later, was from the more
industrial school as flanker Leguizamon backed himself to smash
through the last line of defence offered by scrumhalf Florin
Surugiu to barrel over.
Prop Figallo broke away from a ruck for the third and the
bonus point was in the bag after half an hour when Amorosino
galloped through some ineffective tackles for the fourth.
Romania were struggling to get any kind of foothold in the
game but did eventually string some passes together and send
winger Ionel Cazan over in the corner as they reached halftime
26-8 down.
The Europeans defended with more determination in the second
half, almost all of which was played in their territory.
They had prop Mihaita Alexandru Lazar yellow carded and
during his absence were finally breached when replacement back
Imhoff scuttled under the posts after 64 minutes.
Replacement flanker Fessia, a late addition to the World Cup
squad, scored an impressive sixth eight minutes from time when
Argentina turned the ball over almost on their own tryline from
a rare Romanian break and went the length of the field.
"It was a little bit patchy, but we are happy," Lobbe added.
"Sometimes we got away from our game plan and tried to throw
the ball around without doing the basics very well and it got a
little bit messy. When we got back to our system, it was a good,
good performance."
After his side missed 28 tackles, Romania captain Marius
Tincu said: "It was very hard today.
"It's hard when you play a big team every week. Today we see
a big team, Argentina, and congratulations to them."
(Editing by John O'Brien)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories.