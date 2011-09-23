WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Argentina received a boost
ahead of their crucial rugby world Cup Pool B clash against
Scotland on Sunday with the return from injury of captain Felipe
Contepomi.
The 34-year-old Contepomi missed the Pumas' 43-8 victory
over Romania after he suffered what appeared to be a potentially
tournament-ending rib injury in the tight 13-9 loss to England
in Dunedin in their opening match on Sept. 10.
He returns to his preferred inside centre role with Martin
Rodriguez moving back to fullback after he played there against
Romania.
Santiago Fernandez remains at flyhalf for the match, which
is likely to determine which team finishes second in the pool
with leaders England playing Scotland next week.
The side is virtually the same that started the match
against England, with only centre Gonzalo Tiesi the only player
not named after he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of
the tournament in that match while Contepomi and Fernandez have
swapped positions.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom; To
comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories