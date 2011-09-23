WELLINGTON, Sept 23 Argentina received a boost ahead of their crucial rugby world Cup Pool B clash against Scotland on Sunday with the return from injury of captain Felipe Contepomi.

The 34-year-old Contepomi missed the Pumas' 43-8 victory over Romania after he suffered what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending rib injury in the tight 13-9 loss to England in Dunedin in their opening match on Sept. 10.

He returns to his preferred inside centre role with Martin Rodriguez moving back to fullback after he played there against Romania.

Santiago Fernandez remains at flyhalf for the match, which is likely to determine which team finishes second in the pool with leaders England playing Scotland next week.

The side is virtually the same that started the match against England, with only centre Gonzalo Tiesi the only player not named after he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the tournament in that match while Contepomi and Fernandez have swapped positions.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories