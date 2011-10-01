Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
Oct 1 Argentina play Georgia in a Pool B match of the rugby World Cup on Sunday (times GMT):
Where: Arena Manawatu, Palmerston North
Capacity: 15,000
When: Sunday, Oct. 2 (kickoff 0000)
Referee: Alain Rolland (Ireland)
Teams:
Argentina Georgia
15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino 15-Malkhaz Urjukashvili
14-Horacio Agulla 14-Lekso Gugava
13-Marcelo Bosch 13-David Kacharava
12-Felipe Contepomi (c) 12-Tedo Zibzibadze
11-Juan Jose Imhoff 11-Alexander Todua
10-Santiago Fernández 10-Lasha Khmaladze
9-Nicolás Vergallo 9-Irakli Abuseridze (c)
8-Leonardo Senatore 8-Mamuka Gorgodze
7-Juan Manuel Leguizamón 7-Viktor Kolelishvili
6-Julio Farias Cabello 6-Giorgi Chkhaidze
5-Patricio Albacete 5-Vakhtang Maisuradze
4-Mariano Galarza 4-Levan Datunashvili
3-Juan Figallo 3-David Zirakashvili
2-Mario Ledesma Arocena 2-Akvsenti Giorgadze
1-Marcos Ayerza 1-Vasil Kakovin
Replacements:
16-Agustín Creevy 16-Jaba Bregvadze
17-Martín Scelzo 17-Goderdzi Shvelidze
18-Tomas Vallejos 18-Giorgi Nemsadze
19-Alejandro Campos 19-Ilia Zedginidze
20-Alfredo Lalanne 20-Bidzina Samkharadze
21-Agustín Gosio 21-Merab Kvirikashvili
22-Martín Rodríguez 22-Lasha Malaguradze
Coaches: Santiago Phelan Richie Dixon
- -
IRB ranking:
Argentina 8
Georgia 14
- -
Overall record:
Played: 1
Wins: Argentina - 1; Georgia - 0
- -
Biggest win:
Argentina 33-3 in 2007
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2007* Lyon Argentina won 33-3
* denotes rugby World Cup match (Created by Alex Borthwick)
