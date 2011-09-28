AUCKLAND, Sept 28 Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino was named at fullback on Wednesday for Argentina's final World Cup Pool B match against Georgia after coming off the bench to spark the dramatic comeback win against Scotland.

Argentina were trailing Scotland 12-6 with their quarter-final hopes on the line before the replacement winger danced past four tacklers to score a late try. Captain Felipe Contepomi slotted the conversion kick to seal a 13-12 win and put the Argentines in pole position to reach the last eight.

Argentina are fancied to secure a bonus point win against winless Georgia in their final group match and clinch a quarter-final berth, although there are a number of qualifying scenarios in a tight pool.

England lead the group on 14 points with Argentina and Scotland locked on 10 points each.

Argentina are second in the standings, however, by virtue of their winning scoreline over the third-placed Scots. Scotland face an uphill battle to secure a quarter-final berth with their final pool match against fellow Six Nations side England.

Argentina coach Santiago Phelan was forced to make a number of other changes to his side after being struck by injuries following Sunday's win over Scotland in Wellington.

Powerful loose forward Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe is out of the tournament with a knee injury, so Leonardo Senatore takes over at number eight for the Georgia match in Palmerston North.

Experienced prop Rodrigo Roncero is out with a thigh muscle injury, opening the door for Marcos Ayerza to start at loosehead while Juan Jose Imhoff comes in on the wing with Gonzalo Camacho dropping out.

There was some positive injury news for Phelan with openside flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon recovering from an ankle problem to start for Argentina, who surprised many with their third place finish at the 2007 tournament.

Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Juan Jose Imhoff, 10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Marcos Ayerza.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Tomas Vallejos, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Agustín Gosio, 22-Martin Rodriguez

