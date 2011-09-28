By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 28
AUCKLAND, Sept 28 Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino was
named at fullback on Wednesday for Argentina's final World Cup
Pool B match against Georgia after coming off the bench to spark
the dramatic comeback win against Scotland.
Argentina were trailing Scotland 12-6 with their
quarter-final hopes on the line before the replacement winger
danced past four tacklers to score a late try. Captain Felipe
Contepomi slotted the conversion kick to seal a 13-12 win and
put the Argentines in pole position to reach the last eight.
Argentina are fancied to secure a bonus point win against
winless Georgia in their final group match and clinch a
quarter-final berth, although there are a number of qualifying
scenarios in a tight pool.
England lead the group on 14 points with Argentina and
Scotland locked on 10 points each.
Argentina are second in the standings, however, by virtue of
their winning scoreline over the third-placed Scots. Scotland
face an uphill battle to secure a quarter-final berth with their
final pool match against fellow Six Nations side England.
Argentina coach Santiago Phelan was forced to make a number
of other changes to his side after being struck by injuries
following Sunday's win over Scotland in Wellington.
Powerful loose forward Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe is out of
the tournament with a knee injury, so Leonardo Senatore takes
over at number eight for the Georgia match in Palmerston North.
Experienced prop Rodrigo Roncero is out with a thigh muscle
injury, opening the door for Marcos Ayerza to start at loosehead
while Juan Jose Imhoff comes in on the wing with Gonzalo Camacho
dropping out.
There was some positive injury news for Phelan with openside
flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon recovering from an ankle problem
to start for Argentina, who surprised many with their third
place finish at the 2007 tournament.
Team: 15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Horacio Agulla,
13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Juan Jose
Imhoff, 10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Leonardo
Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello,
5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario
Ledesma, 1-Marcos Ayerza.
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Tomas
Vallejos, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Agustín
Gosio, 22-Martin Rodriguez
