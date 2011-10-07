AUCKLAND Oct 7 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan
has reverted largely to the side that dramatically beat Scotland
in the pool phase for the Puma's quarter-final against hosts New
Zealand this weekend.
The only change from the starting line-up from the 13-12 win
over the Scots is that enforced by the tournament-ending knee
injury to number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, who is
replaced at the back of the scrum by Leonardo Senatore.
Senatore played in Argentina's last pool match against
Georgia and there are four changes from that team with prop
Rodrigo Roncero, lock Manuel Carizza, winger Gonzalo Camacho and
fullback Martin Rodriguez all restored to the team.
The team is captained by Felipe Contepomi, who needs just
five points on Sunday to overtake Puma great Hugo Porta as
Argentina's all-time leading points scorer.
Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, whose converted try beat Scotland
and effectively ensured Argentina's path to the knockout phase,
returns to the replacements bench after starting at fullback in
the disappointing 25-7 win over Georgia.
Argentina, who finished third at the last World Cup, have
never beaten New Zealand and are rank outsiders to break the All
Blacks' 17-year unbeaten run at Eden Park on Sunday.
Team: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo
Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Horacio Agulla,
10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Leonardo Senatore,
7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio
Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma,
1-Rodrigo Roncero
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Marcos
Ayerza, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Lucas
Gonzalez Amorosino, 22-Juan Jose Imhoff
