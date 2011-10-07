AUCKLAND Oct 7 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan has reverted largely to the side that dramatically beat Scotland in the pool phase for the Puma's quarter-final against hosts New Zealand this weekend.

The only change from the starting line-up from the 13-12 win over the Scots is that enforced by the tournament-ending knee injury to number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, who is replaced at the back of the scrum by Leonardo Senatore.

Senatore played in Argentina's last pool match against Georgia and there are four changes from that team with prop Rodrigo Roncero, lock Manuel Carizza, winger Gonzalo Camacho and fullback Martin Rodriguez all restored to the team.

The team is captained by Felipe Contepomi, who needs just five points on Sunday to overtake Puma great Hugo Porta as Argentina's all-time leading points scorer.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, whose converted try beat Scotland and effectively ensured Argentina's path to the knockout phase, returns to the replacements bench after starting at fullback in the disappointing 25-7 win over Georgia.

Argentina, who finished third at the last World Cup, have never beaten New Zealand and are rank outsiders to break the All Blacks' 17-year unbeaten run at Eden Park on Sunday.

Team: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi (captain), 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Rodrigo Roncero

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Marcos Ayerza, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 22-Juan Jose Imhoff

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)

