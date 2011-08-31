Factbox on Argentina ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Santiago Phelan
Captain: Felipe Contepomi
2007 Result: Third
Best performances: Third (2007)
Prospects - The loss of Juan Martin Hernandez and the
perennial politics and lack of matches in between World Cups
make emulating their surprise third place finish four years ago
unlikely.
However, Argentina love to surprise doubters.
They still boast a ferocious pack who plough through phases
and exhaust opposition defences so should have enough to reach
the last eight from Pool B with England at the expense of
Scotland.
Player to watch: Felipe Contepomi - The pressure is on the
34-year-old Argentine doctor, the second highest points scorer
in the 2007 World Cup, who will attempt to plug the gaping hole
left by the injury to talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.
More than capable of getting his outside backs moving on to
the ball with flat passes, Contepomi is also a darting runner
who will worry opposition defences.
The only concern is his goal kicking which can be hit or
miss.
Squad
Backs: Martin Rodriguez, Horacio Agulla, Juan Jose Imhoff,
Gonzalo Camacho, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Agustin Gosio,
Gonzalo Tiesi, Santiago Fernandez, Marcelo Bosch, Felipe
Contepomi, Nicolas Sanchez, Alfredo Lalanne, Nicolas Vergallo.
Forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon,
Leonardo Senatore, Alejandro Campos, Genaro Fessia, Patricio
Albacete, Manuel Carizza, Julio Farias Cabello, Mariano Galarza,
Tomas Vallejos, Marcos Ayerza, Agustin Creevy, Juan Figallo,
Maximiliano Bustos, Mario Ledesma, Rodrigo Roncero, Martin
Scelzo.
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Edited by Patrick Johnston; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories