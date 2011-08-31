Factbox on Argentina ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand which starts on Sept.9

Coach: Santiago Phelan

Captain: Felipe Contepomi

2007 Result: Third

Best performances: Third (2007)

Prospects - The loss of Juan Martin Hernandez and the perennial politics and lack of matches in between World Cups make emulating their surprise third place finish four years ago unlikely.

However, Argentina love to surprise doubters.

They still boast a ferocious pack who plough through phases and exhaust opposition defences so should have enough to reach the last eight from Pool B with England at the expense of Scotland.

Player to watch: Felipe Contepomi - The pressure is on the 34-year-old Argentine doctor, the second highest points scorer in the 2007 World Cup, who will attempt to plug the gaping hole left by the injury to talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.

More than capable of getting his outside backs moving on to the ball with flat passes, Contepomi is also a darting runner who will worry opposition defences.

The only concern is his goal kicking which can be hit or miss.

Squad

Backs: Martin Rodriguez, Horacio Agulla, Juan Jose Imhoff, Gonzalo Camacho, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Agustin Gosio, Gonzalo Tiesi, Santiago Fernandez, Marcelo Bosch, Felipe Contepomi, Nicolas Sanchez, Alfredo Lalanne, Nicolas Vergallo.

Forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Leonardo Senatore, Alejandro Campos, Genaro Fessia, Patricio Albacete, Manuel Carizza, Julio Farias Cabello, Mariano Galarza, Tomas Vallejos, Marcos Ayerza, Agustin Creevy, Juan Figallo, Maximiliano Bustos, Mario Ledesma, Rodrigo Roncero, Martin Scelzo.

