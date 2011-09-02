By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 2
AUCKLAND, Sept 2 Undercooked but not overawed,
Argentina woke up on Friday after a long flight to New Zealand
talking up their chances of rugby World Cup success and
emulating their third-place finish four years ago.
The south Americans touched down in Dunedin late on Thursday
ahead of their opening Pool B match against England on Sept. 10
and were confident they could surprise the world again despite
their problematic preparations.
"To be champions. At least I have the dream," veteran hooker
Mario Ledesma confidently told reporters on Friday when asked of
the team's goal for the Sept. 9-Oct. 23 event.
"The goal was not imposed on us, but the coaches told us to
reach the quarter-finals at least."
The Argentines surprised many with their run four years ago
after beating hosts France in the opening match and then in the
playoff for third, backed by their gifted flyhalf Juan Martin
Hernandez and a tight defensive game plan.
Few have tipped them to match Ledesma's prediction or even
emulate their previous World Cup performance after the loss of
Hernandez through injury, the development of the rules which
have favoured more attacking sides and their lack of matches.
"Since the last World Cup all the other squads have played
40 Tests and we have played 18," Ledesma said of Argentina's
schedule which will be boosted by their entrance into the
existing Tri-Nations tournament next year.
"The last 14 months is the only time we have had to train
together and I hope that this is what shows on the pitch."
Argentina showed glimpses of their skills as they attempted
to shake off the rust in their World Cup warm-up match against
Wales in Cardiff last month but fell to a 28-13 defeat.
"Obviously we would like more games, but you can sit down
and moan or take it by the horns, and we're just trying to make
the most of it," captain Felipe Contepomi told reporters.
MAKE IT COUNT
Argentina's exploits four years ago meant they were made top
seeds in Pool B but 2003 winners and Six Nations champions
England are considered favourites to win the group and come out
on top in their clash at the newly-built Otago Stadium.
"The last World Cup is the last World Cup, but it's finished
for us and this is another team and another history," Contepomi
said.
"I think that they (England) are better than us and that
they will be better than us after the game as well, but in this
80 minutes anything can happen.
"We were also in this situation in the last World Cup. We
always feel we need to play those 80 minutes, you always start
at zero-zero. I'm not saying we will beat them, but we can."
England, however, were wary on being cast as favourites for
the first heavyweight clash of the tournament at the roof
enclosed venue.
"I don't suppose anyone likes the tag of favourites, whether
they're first, third, fifth, seventh or whatever. I know that
we've got an incredibly tough group," forwards coach John Wells
told reporters of Pool B which also features Georgia, Romania
and old rivals Scotland.
"We've got a team that over the last three or four years has
been regularly placed higher than us in the IRB rankings, that
finished third in the last World Cup, that's got a number of
high-quality individuals and are a well-coached team in
Argentina.
England have shown an improvement in their performances this
year and signed off their programme of warm-up internationals
with a 20-9 win in Dublin against Ireland last Saturday.
"While people have started to count their chickens with
England a little bit, we have got to be a little bit more
respectful of the opposition we've got to play against," Wells
warned.
England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson was also cautious.
"Form is a good thing to have behind you but it only counts
if you make it count," Wilkinson said.
"The interesting thing with World Cups is you never know how
they're going to go. You look at the weather, you look at the
historical side of things, you look at the teams, it doesn't
matter."
