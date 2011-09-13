By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 13 Argentina coach
Santiago Phelan has paid Romania the ultimate compliment by
naming his strongest team for Saturday's World Cup Pool B game
in Invercargill, with just two injury-enforced changes from the
side edged by England in their opener.
Marcelo Bosch comes in for centre Gonzalo Tiesi, who is out
of the tournament with a knee injury, while Lucas Gonzalez
Amorosino will start at fullback.
That allows Martin Rodriguez to move to centre and Santiago
Fernandez to switch from midfield to flyhalf in place of injured
captain Felipe Contepomi.
Number eight Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe will captain the
side for the seventh time while hooker Mario Ledesma will set a
national record 15th World Cup appearance, moving ahead of
Contepomi and former scrumhalf Agustin Pichot.
With the pivotal Sept. 25 game against Scotland looming in
the background Argentina might have been expected to rest some
key players but Romania's impressive display against the Scots
and the Pumas' own limited game time together led to them to opt
for continuity.
"Romania have a really good pack and a good defence, we saw
that against Scotland," Lobbe said.
"We'll have the same approach -- a great defence, keep our
tackling low, and try to stop them at lineouts and rolling
mauls.
"We will do the same as we always do. Everything we do is
for the team and 110 percent is the only option. We will put our
bodies on the line and our hearts on the pitch."
Lobbe said Argentina were still stinging from losing to
England, having dominated for long periods but failing to make
that tell by missing six of their nine penalties.
"We managed to control them but they showed a great
confidence and resolution to be patient and wait for that little
mistake, which unfortunately we made," he said in reference to
the only try of the match scored by replacement scrumhalf Ben
Youngs 15 minutes from the end.
"We had a big, big chance. I think England did well, but it
was us who lost it."
Lucas Borges has flown in to join the squad in place of
Tiesi while the team management were unable to predict a time
scale for the return of Contepomi, who has bruised ribs.
"He will obviously be missed, he's our star, the leader and
the captain who can make a difference," Lobbe said.
"But we believe we have a strong squad and can make it, so
we won't miss him too badly."
