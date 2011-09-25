WELLINGTON, Sept 25 A brilliant individual try
by Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino seven minutes from time gave
Argentina a 13-12 victory over Scotland in a tense, bruising
World Cup match on Sunday to leave Pool B wide open going into
the final round of matches.
In a wrestling match of a first half Scotland edged to a 6-3
lead after a penalty each for Chris Paterson and Ruaridh Jackson
with Felipe Contepomi, back after overcoming a rib injury,
slotting one for the Pumas.
Argentina lost experienced forwards Juan Martin Fernandez
Lobbe and Rodrigo Roncero to early injuries.
Contepomi levelled it with a 63rd-minute penalty but drop
goals by Jackson and his replacement Dan Parks had Scotland
looking good at 12-6 until Amorosino jinked through four
defenders and then watched as Contepomi slotted the vital
conversion.
Both teams, and pool leaders England, are still in the hunt
for the two quarter-final places which will be decided next
weekend when England play Scotland and Argentina play Georgia.
(Writing by Mitch Phillips in Dunedin, Editing by Alastair
Himmer; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories
double click on the newslink .)