WELLINGTON, Sept 25 A brilliant individual try by Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino seven minutes from time gave Argentina a 13-12 victory over Scotland in a tense, bruising World Cup match on Sunday to leave Pool B wide open going into the final round of matches.

In a wrestling match of a first half Scotland edged to a 6-3 lead after a penalty each for Chris Paterson and Ruaridh Jackson with Felipe Contepomi, back after overcoming a rib injury, slotting one for the Pumas.

Argentina lost experienced forwards Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Rodrigo Roncero to early injuries.

Contepomi levelled it with a 63rd-minute penalty but drop goals by Jackson and his replacement Dan Parks had Scotland looking good at 12-6 until Amorosino jinked through four defenders and then watched as Contepomi slotted the vital conversion.

Both teams, and pool leaders England, are still in the hunt for the two quarter-final places which will be decided next weekend when England play Scotland and Argentina play Georgia. (Writing by Mitch Phillips in Dunedin, Editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories double click on the newslink .)