By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 Hopes that Argentina could
repeat their surprise 2007 third-place World Cup finish in New
Zealand next month are remote because of poor results, Pumas
captain Felipe Contepomi said.
Argentina, though, have taught the world to expect surprises
from them and they go into their opening Pool B match against
England in Dunedin on Sept. 10, having had time together to
rebuild their identity and self-belief.
For the Pumas, it is all about overcoming seemingly
insurmountable odds. The entrenched amateurism in the domestic
game, fighting among factions in the home union, a relatively
small player base compared with the big rugby nations and losing
players to Italy over the years.
But fears that Argentina will find it hard to live up to
their brilliant third place in France are well founded in
disappointing results since and the struggles to fill gaps left
by retired players like talismanic captain Agustin Pichot,
number eight Gonzalo Longo and fullback Ignacio Corleto.
"We have played badly. We had only one full match where we
played well when we beat France (41-13 in Buenos Aires in June
2010)," hooker Mario Ledesma said recently in the sports daily
Ole.
That victory was a remarkable comeback by the Pumas from a
depressing home series defeat by Scotland, another of their pool
rivals in New Zealand, in the previous two weekends.
"In these four years there were things that worried me more
than game factors... in some matches it seemed we were playing
without will, that we were lacking the rage, a Pumas flag," he
said.
Ledesma, going into his fourth World Cup, was referring to
the rebellion in the face of the odds that has marked Pumas
sides and that appeared to be lacking particularly in a 29-9
defeat in Ireland on tour last November.
INVENTIVENESS
Argentina are in transition as they also look further ahead
to taking part for the first time in something they have lacked,
an annual competition, when they join a revamped Four Nations
tournament in the southern hemisphere next year.
Where they can draw some positives is from their widening
player base as the second string Jaguars and third tier Pampas
get more international action than the Pumas.
Coach Santiago Phelan's squad contains no less than eight
players drawn from the Pampas, who impressed by winning this
season's Vodacom Cup, the third level competition played by
South African sides after the Super 14 and Currie Cup.
Making the parts a whole has been the task of the last few
months, particularly once Phelan could work on a continual basis
with all his players.
Argentina have got whatever opposition they could muster in
preparation for the World Cup.
After drawing a series 1-1 with the French Barbarians in
June they romped to a 78-15 win over a weak South America XV in
August that served only for last-minute decisions on which 30
players to pick for the World Cup.
Pichot has been the hardest player to replace for his
qualities as a leader and his inventiveness and unorthodoxy as a
scrumhalf.
Nicolas Vergallo of Toulouse looks set to be first choice to
feed Contepomi, a centre in 2007 but flyhalf this time around
because of the absence of the brilliant Juan Martin Hernandez,
whose loss because of knee surgery will be a major blow.
A much-changed backs division includes 2007 wing Horacio
Agulla and reserve centre Gonzalo Tiesi, sure to be first choice
number 13 in New Zealand.
On the other hand, Argentina could play a pack almost
identical to their first choice in France with Juan Fernandez
Lobbe moving to number eight from openside to replace Longo.
Flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon, lock Patricio Albacete and
front row forwards Rodrigo Roncero, Ledesma, Martin Scelzo and
Marcos Ayerza are all in the squad.
Argentina should defend as hard as they did in France but
their attack may find it harder to flourish against four pool
opponents that have improved in the last four years ago.
