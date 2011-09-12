AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Argentina have called winger Lucas Borges into their World Cup squad to replace injured centre Gonzalo Tiesi, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) have said.

Tiesi, who damaged right knee ligaments during the Pumas 13-9 defeat by England last Saturday, will be replaced permanently in the squad by Borges, who played in the 2007 World Cup in France.

Argentina finished third four years ago and will be aiming to get their 2011 campaign back on track in their second Pool B match against Romania in Invercargill on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

