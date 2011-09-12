AUCKLAND, Sept 13 Argentina have called winger
Lucas Borges into their World Cup squad to replace injured
centre Gonzalo Tiesi, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) have said.
Tiesi, who damaged right knee ligaments during the Pumas
13-9 defeat by England last Saturday, will be replaced
permanently in the squad by Borges, who played in the 2007 World
Cup in France.
Argentina finished third four years ago and will be aiming
to get their 2011 campaign back on track in their second Pool B
match against Romania in Invercargill on Saturday.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on
for more rugby stories