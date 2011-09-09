DUNEDIN, Sept 9 Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma has been around the rugby block for longer than he cares to remember so he is paying little attention to the talk coming out of the England camp saying how much they respect their first Pool B opponents.

After a light training session at the Otago Stadium ahead of Saturday's game, the 38-year-old, whose battered features tell the tale of more than two tough decades at rugby's coal face, dismissed England coach Martin Johnson's upbeat assessment of the 2007 semi-finalists.

"They say they don't under-estimate us but mentally they do, and that's a good thing for us," Ledesma told Reuters.

"They are the favorites and they are ahead of us physically, technically, tactically. We haven't been showing that much for the last couple of years and I think he (Johnson) did it to motivate his team.

"It's difficult to motivate guys when they think they are going to win by 30 points, so I think he did it because of that.

"They are confident and they are right to be -- they just won the Six Nations and won easily in Ireland."

As ever, Argentina's preparation is way behind that of the other major countries and Ledesma hopes that the time the players spend together in the early weeks of the tournament will enable them to gel into a unit in time for what could become their pivotal match against Scotland on Sept. 25.

"Over the last four years the reality is that we've played 18 games and England have played 40 or so, they are the favourites," he said. "We would have preferred to play a few more games to test ourselves against the big teams but it didn't happen.

"We had only one tough game against Wales coming into a World Cup, our only game this year, so it's really difficult to know where we are. It's going to be as much of a surprise for us as for England tomorrow.

"But building up to that game against Scotland is key, the time together, that's vital for us."

After Saturday's game against England, Argentina face Romania on Sept. 17 followed by the all-important match against a Scotland team who have never failed to reach the quarter-finals and who beat the Pumas 2-0 in South America in their 2010 series.

"We want to start strongly tomorrow and we are in good shape but we will definitely improve," said Ledesma, playing in his fourth World Cup.

"Some people at home, particularly those outside rugby, maybe expect us to repeat what happened four years ago (when his team stunned France in the tournament opener and went on to finish third) but that is history.

"We can take inspiration from it, sure, but this is about now, about what this group does. It will not be easy to emulate that achievement but we are ready to try." (Editing by Ossian Shine; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)