* Number eight ruled out of tournament

* Other injuries worry Argentina ahead of Georgia match

By Patrick Johnston

AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Argentina's World Cup hopes were dealt a major blow when loose forward Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe was diagnosed with a serious knee injury and ruled out of the tournament.

The number eight ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's dramatic 13-12 win over Scotland and would require an operation, World Cup organisers said in a statement.

A replacement has yet to be named for Lobbe, who is likely to be out of action for six months.

Argentina can reach the quarter-finals with a big win over Georgia in their final game on Sunday. England and Scotland are also vying for the two spots to advance from a tight Pool B.

Argentina were trailing Scotland 6-12 in Wellington before Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino scored a late try which Felipe Contepomi converted to grab the victory which kept alive their hopes of a last eight berth.

However, that win came at the expense of the team's powerful vice-captain Lobbe, who was central to Argentina's surprise third-place finish at the World Cup four years ago.

His departure is a big blow for a small squad that was already forced to deal with the loss of talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez before the tournament and centre Gonzalo Tiesi during the event.

The South Americans are also sweating on experienced prop Rodrigo Roncero, who has a right thigh injury which requires further examination, and loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who has an injured left ankle.

