* Number eight ruled out of tournament
* Other injuries worry Argentina ahead of Georgia match
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 Argentina's World Cup hopes
were dealt a major blow when loose forward Juan Martin Fernandez
Lobbe was diagnosed with a serious knee injury and ruled out of
the tournament.
The number eight ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in
his left knee in Sunday's dramatic 13-12 win over Scotland and
would require an operation, World Cup organisers said in a
statement.
A replacement has yet to be named for Lobbe, who is likely
to be out of action for six months.
Argentina can reach the quarter-finals with a big win over
Georgia in their final game on Sunday. England and Scotland are
also vying for the two spots to advance from a tight Pool B.
Argentina were trailing Scotland 6-12 in Wellington before
Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino scored a late try which Felipe
Contepomi converted to grab the victory which kept alive their
hopes of a last eight berth.
However, that win came at the expense of the team's powerful
vice-captain Lobbe, who was central to Argentina's surprise
third-place finish at the World Cup four years ago.
His departure is a big blow for a small squad that was
already forced to deal with the loss of talismanic flyhalf Juan
Martin Hernandez before the tournament and centre Gonzalo Tiesi
during the event.
The South Americans are also sweating on experienced prop
Rodrigo Roncero, who has a right thigh injury which requires
further examination, and loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon,
who has an injured left ankle.
