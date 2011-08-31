BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 The loss of talismanic flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez can be a positive for Argentina at the World Cup, former coach Marcelo Loffreda told Reuters.

The gifted Hernandez, nicknamed El Mago (magician), has lost his fight for fitness following knee surgery in March and was left out of coach Santiago Phelan's squad for the tournament in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9.

"Juan was a key player for his outstanding performance in 2007 and his (club) career backs that up. Team mates feel calm when a player of that level is in their team," Loffreda told Reuters in an interview at his office in the capital.

"But what has happened could be good for the Argentine team so as not to depend on him. They are all going to give more (of themselves)," said Loffreda, who led the Pumas to a remarkable third place in France in 2007

The Pumas have forged their identity in adversity of the kind that has denied them Hernandez for the better part of the four years since the last World Cup.

The Racing Metro player, who also had back surgery 18 months ago after a spell with Natal in South Africa, has played only five tests since 2007 and none since June 2009 after helping Argentina beat England in Salta.

Loffreda said that despite Argentina's difficulties over the last four years to rebuild following the retirement of several key players -- including talismanic captain Agustin Pichot -- they could beat England in their opening Pool B match in Dunedin on Sept. 10.

"If one of the three big southern hemisphere teams are in your pool it's very difficult to come first," Loffreda said. But Argentina avoided them by being seeded.

"England are the best (in the world) after those three... (But) Argentina have the capacity to come first. England are in very good shape, with a high standard of play, but they are beatable, as shown by Ireland in the Six Nations.

"You have to find their vulnerable points," said the 52-year-old.

TOUGH POOL

Looking at the other teams in the pool, Loffreda said: "It's a very even, difficult group. Romania are strong, Scotland can be on a par with Argentina, their results show that, and we must not underestimate Georgia, who have players in the French championship.

"It was very tough for us to get the bonus point (against Georgia) with the fourth try," he said referring to a key result in the 2007 pool match in Lyon that set Argentina up for a decider against Ireland which they won to finish top.

Argentine rugby, since the birth of the Pumas on their first tour abroad in 1965, has been marked by a series of internecine conflicts at directorial level -- particularly conservatives defending the amateur nature of the domestic game against the forces of progress.

Those arguments may have often stalled their progress yet can also be credited with helping to shape their identity and strengthen their resolve.

"Everything is uphill for Argentina, they can never give any advantage (to the opposition)," said Loffreda, a Pumas centre from a 1978 debut in a 13-13 draw against England at Twickenham to a 1994 test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

"There were conflicts with the directors (in the Argentine Rugby Union a few months before the 2007 tournament) that served to unite the team more."

Argentina, set to enter a new southern hemisphere Four Nations championship next year, are one of two teams in the top 10 -- Samoa is the other -- without an annual competition, a major problem when preparing for top international events like the World Cup.

Their performance in 2007, which began with a shock victory in the opening match against hosts France, may have been a surprise to the wider world but in the intimacy of the squad there was a firm belief they could go far.

"It wasn't a surprise for us, we believed we could fight for the top positions (in the tournament)," said Loffreda, who went on to coach English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

The 2011 Pumas are working on entering the fray next month with the same belief.

