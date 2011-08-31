By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 The loss of talismanic
flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez can be a positive for Argentina at
the World Cup, former coach Marcelo Loffreda told Reuters.
The gifted Hernandez, nicknamed El Mago (magician), has lost
his fight for fitness following knee surgery in March and was
left out of coach Santiago Phelan's squad for the tournament in
New Zealand starting on Sept. 9.
"Juan was a key player for his outstanding performance in
2007 and his (club) career backs that up. Team mates feel calm
when a player of that level is in their team," Loffreda told
Reuters in an interview at his office in the capital.
"But what has happened could be good for the Argentine team
so as not to depend on him. They are all going to give more (of
themselves)," said Loffreda, who led the Pumas to a remarkable
third place in France in 2007
The Pumas have forged their identity in adversity of the
kind that has denied them Hernandez for the better part of the
four years since the last World Cup.
The Racing Metro player, who also had back surgery 18 months
ago after a spell with Natal in South Africa, has played only
five tests since 2007 and none since June 2009 after helping
Argentina beat England in Salta.
Loffreda said that despite Argentina's difficulties over the
last four years to rebuild following the retirement of several
key players -- including talismanic captain Agustin Pichot --
they could beat England in their opening Pool B match in Dunedin
on Sept. 10.
"If one of the three big southern hemisphere teams are in
your pool it's very difficult to come first," Loffreda said. But
Argentina avoided them by being seeded.
"England are the best (in the world) after those three...
(But) Argentina have the capacity to come first. England are in
very good shape, with a high standard of play, but they are
beatable, as shown by Ireland in the Six Nations.
"You have to find their vulnerable points," said the
52-year-old.
TOUGH POOL
Looking at the other teams in the pool, Loffreda said: "It's
a very even, difficult group. Romania are strong, Scotland can
be on a par with Argentina, their results show that, and we must
not underestimate Georgia, who have players in the French
championship.
"It was very tough for us to get the bonus point (against
Georgia) with the fourth try," he said referring to a key result
in the 2007 pool match in Lyon that set Argentina up for a
decider against Ireland which they won to finish top.
Argentine rugby, since the birth of the Pumas on their first
tour abroad in 1965, has been marked by a series of internecine
conflicts at directorial level -- particularly conservatives
defending the amateur nature of the domestic game against the
forces of progress.
Those arguments may have often stalled their progress yet
can also be credited with helping to shape their identity and
strengthen their resolve.
"Everything is uphill for Argentina, they can never give any
advantage (to the opposition)," said Loffreda, a Pumas centre
from a 1978 debut in a 13-13 draw against England at Twickenham
to a 1994 test against South Africa in Johannesburg.
"There were conflicts with the directors (in the Argentine
Rugby Union a few months before the 2007 tournament) that served
to unite the team more."
Argentina, set to enter a new southern hemisphere Four
Nations championship next year, are one of two teams in the top
10 -- Samoa is the other -- without an annual competition, a
major problem when preparing for top international events like
the World Cup.
Their performance in 2007, which began with a shock victory
in the opening match against hosts France, may have been a
surprise to the wider world but in the intimacy of the squad
there was a firm belief they could go far.
"It wasn't a surprise for us, we believed we could fight for
the top positions (in the tournament)," said Loffreda, who went
on to coach English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.
The 2011 Pumas are working on entering the fray next month
with the same belief.
