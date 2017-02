WELLINGTON, Sept 25 Argentina beat Scotland 13-12 (halftime 3-6) in their rugby World Cup Pool B match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

Scores: Argentina - Try: Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Penalties: Felipe Contepomi (two) :Conversion: Contepomi .

Scotland - Penalties: Chris Paterson (one) Ruaridh Jackson (one), Drop goals: Jackson (one), Dan Parks (one).