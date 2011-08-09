Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan named the following 30-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9:
Forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe (Toulon), Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Lyon), Leonardo Senatore (Gimnasia Rosario), Alejandro Campos (Agen), Alvaro Galindo (Racing Metro), Patricio Albacete (Toulouse), Manuel Carizza (Biarritz), Julio Farias Cabello (Tucuman RC), Mariano Galarza (unattached), Tomas Vallejos (Harlequins), Marcos Ayerza (Leicester Tigers), Agustin Creevy (Montpellier), Juan Figallo (Montpellier), Maximiliano Bustos (Montpellier), Mario Ledesma (Clermont), Rodrigo Roncero (Stade Francais), Martin Scelzo (Agen)
Backs: Martin Rodriguez (Stade Francais), Horacio Agulla (Leicester Tigers), Juan Jose Imhoff (Duendes), Gonzalo Camacho (Exeter), Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Montpellier), Agustin Gosio (Newman), Gonzalo Tiesi (Stade Francais), Santiago Fernandez (Montpellier), Marcelo Bosch (Biarritz), Felipe Contepomi (Stade Francais, captain), Nicolas Sanchez (Bordeaux-Begles), Alfredo Lalanne (London Irish), Nicolas Vergallo (Toulouse)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.