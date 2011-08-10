(Writes through with more details, quotes, background)
* Hernandez recovering from knee surgery
* Coach Phelan picks 17 forwards, 13 backs
* Squad includes 10 veterans of 2007 World Cup
By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 Argentina's Juan Martin
Hernandez will miss the World Cup after failing to recover in
time after knee surgery, reducing to 10 the number of veterans
of the 2007 tournament in the Pumas squad named on Tuesday.
The talented Racing Metro flyhalf nicknamed "Mago"
(magician), one of the outstanding players of the 2007 finals in
France where Argentina finished third, has not fully recovered
from a knee ligament operation in March.
"He wasn't in condition to get there," coach Santiago Phelan
said as he left Hernandez out of the 30-man squad for the
tournament in New Zealand starting on Sept. 9 which he announced
at a news conference at San Isidro Club on the outskirts of the
capital.
The squad, captained by Felipe Contepomi, contains 17
forwards includes seven front rowers, and 13 backs, a decision
Phelan said was taken in view of the wear and tear in the pack.
Phelan said the 28-year-old Hernandez, who also had back
surgery early in 2010, had not been able to play for his country
for two years so they had been preparing as if he would not be
available.
"The team were working without 'Juani', with Felipe
(Contepomi) as number 10 and other alternatives. Hernandez's
inclusion was going to be an addition rather than someone being
left out," Phelan said.
MAJOR SETBACK
Nevertheless, Hernandez's absence will be a major setback to
Argentina's hopes of at least coming close to their remarkable
performance of four years ago with talismanic captain Agustin
Pichot and other leading players having retired.
"He made a great effort to get there but in our heads it was
as if he wasn't going to be with us. It would have been a plus.
"This doesn't take away (the fact) that it's an important
loss for his qualities as a player and a person."
Of the 10 survivors of the previous World Cup, seven are
forwards including hooker Mario Ledesma and loose forward Juan
Fernandez Lobbe.
The Pumas play Wales in Cardiff on Aug. 20 as their last
major outing before the tournament. They also meet English club
side Worcester Warriors three days later.
Argentina start their World Cup campaign against 2003
champions England on Sept. 10. They also meet Romania, Scotland
and Georgia in Pool B.
"We believe we've put together the most balanced squad for
the four matches," said Phelan, who played at the 1999 and 2003
World Cups.
"Our objective today is to get in the best shape to (the
match on) September 10 which will be our debut against England.
All the work we're doing day to day is with that match in mind."
Squad:
Forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe (Toulon), Juan Manuel
Leguizamon (Lyon), Leonardo Senatore (Gimnasia Rosario),
Alejandro Campos (Agen), Alvaro Galindo (Racing Metro), Patricio
Albacete (Toulouse), Manuel Carizza (Biarritz), Julio Farias
Cabello (Tucuman RC), Mariano Galarza (unattached), Tomas
Vallejos (Harlequins), Marcos Ayerza (Leicester Tigers), Agustin
Creevy (Montpellier), Juan Figallo (Montpellier), Maximiliano
Bustos (Montpellier), Mario Ledesma (Clermont), Rodrigo Roncero
(Stade Francais), Martin Scelzo (Agen)
Backs: Martin Rodriguez (Stade Francais), Horacio Agulla
(Leicester Tigers), Juan Jose Imhoff (Duendes), Gonzalo Camacho
(Exeter), Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Montpellier), Agustin Gosio
(Newman), Gonzalo Tiesi (Stade Francais), Santiago Fernandez
(Montpellier), Marcelo Bosch (Biarritz), Felipe Contepomi (Stade
Francais, captain), Nicolas Sanchez (Bordeaux-Begles), Alfredo
Lalanne (London Irish), Nicolas Vergallo (Toulouse)
(Editing by Ken Ferris/Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for more rugby news