(Changes spelling of Agulla after correction by organisers)
AUCKLAND, Sept 6 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan
on Tuesday named the following team to play their World Cup
opening Pool B match against England on Saturday at Otago
Stadium, Dunedin.
15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Gonzalo Tiesi,
12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Felipe Contepomi
(captain), 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Fernandez Lobbe, 7-Juan
Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete,
4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Rodrigo
Roncero.
Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo,
18-Mariano Galarza, 19-Alejandro Campos, 20-Alfredo Lalanne,
21-Marcelo Bosch, 22-Juan Jose Imhoff.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)