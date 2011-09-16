INVERCARGILL, New Zealand, Sept 17 Revised Argentina team to play Romania in their World Cup Pool B match against Romania on Saturday at Rugby Park, Invercargill, after late injury announcements.

15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Martin Rodriguez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Santiago Fernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Alejandro Campos, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Mario Ledesma, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Martin Scelzo, 18-Mariano Galarza, 19-Genaro Fessia, 20-Alfredo Lalanne, 21-Nicolas Sanchez, 22-Juan Jose Imhoff.

