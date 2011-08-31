BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 If Gonzalo Camacho scores a try at the World Cup there will be wild celebrations from a big family whose support during a season lost to injury helped the Argentine winger recover and earn a place in New Zealand.

A former Argentina sevens player whose try helped clinch the European Challenge Cup for Harlequins in the final against Stade Francais in May, Camacho was out for nine months with a left hamstring injury which he suffered early in his career with the English club in 2009.

Camacho, whose soccer-loving father has played just one game of rugby in his life, learnt to love the sport at school and then the Buenos Aires Cricket and Rugby Club, one of the founding members of the Argentine Rugby Union, in the capital's first division.

"My father says he went once to play a game. He was put on the wing, but he was skinny and he didn't like it... He's still playing football two or three times a week, luckily he still keeps himself fit," Camacho told Reuters in an interview.

Oscar Camacho has been a fanatical follower of his five rugby-playing sons, though. Gonzalo has two older sisters and is the eldest of the five brothers. One has played for the under-20 Pumitas.

"His weekend could be a tour in the car, going to see school matches on the Saturday, then on Sunday he might have one (son) playing at La Plata, say, so he'd be there for 11 o'clock and in the afternoon he'd drive to Don Torcuato for the other," said Camacho of two places more than 100 kilometres apart.

"He became fanatical, just like my mum (Maria Ines). She probably knows the laws (of rugby) better than me."

Camacho, halfway through a business administration course, said that one day his father told him: 'Gonzalo, you've got an objective and that's ok, so press on with it and I'll share it and always support you'.

"I was a bit taken aback. I said to him 'I didn't know you were going to come out with that, I thought you were going to tell me 'study more'," added Camacho laughing.

SEVENS EXPERIENCE

Camacho will be vying for a place on the wing in coach Santiago Phelan's team with two players who have emerged this year from Argentina's third-tier Pampas XV, winners of South Africa's Vodacom Cup, Juan Jose Imhoff and Agustin Gosio.

Now an Exeter player, Camacho forged his speedy wing play during four years with Argentina's sevens team, helping them win the San Diego event in the World Series and reach the World Cup final early in 2009.

Camacho said playing international sevens helped him to develop his game, especially as he did not follow the common path to the Pumas via the Buenos Aires province select and Argentina A.

"It helped me improve my skills a lot, my kicking and passing. It's a very fast game so your decision making has to be very sharp even if you do have more space (than the 15-a-side game)," he said.

"It was a good base for where I am now."

Camacho, 27, marked his debut against Uruguay in 2008 with two tries and also scored one in Argentina's victory over England, their first Pool B opponents on Sept. 10, in Salta in June 2009.

Following his injury later that year, he returned to the Pumas for their tour of Europe last November, playing in the first two matches, a win over Italy and a defeat by France.

This year he was in the team that beat the French Barbarians in the first of a two-match home series in June and the side that lost to Wales in a World Cup warm-up earlier this month.

"I started this season playing well and I now hope it finishes even better."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on the newslink:

for more rugby news