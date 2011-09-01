WELLINGTON Sept 1 Romania winger Catalin Fercu was a late withdrawal from their rugby World Cup squad because he was not prepared to fly all the way to New Zealand, the team said upon their arrival on Thursday.

The Romanian side arrived in Christchurch to prepare for their first game of the tournament against Scotland in Invercargill on Sept. 10 without Fercu, who failed to get on the plane when it left Romania.

"I was talking to him for days, in the end he said no, he cannot fly long distance," Romanian Rugby Federation head Alin Petrache told TV3 News at Christchurch airport on Thursday.

Adrian Apostol has replaced Fercu, TV3 said, for their Pool B clashes against England, Argentina, Scotland and Georgia.

Japan were the first team to receive an official welcome in Auckland, after they arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday.

"It's great to be here and I'm very excited to be in New Zealand to play rugby," Japan coach John Kirwan, a World Cup-winner for the All Blacks in 1987, said after the welcome at Aotea Square.

"We see New Zealand as the home of rugby so we're looking forward to showing New Zealanders how we play rugby in Japan.

"It's important that we play our style of rugby which we believe is exciting," he added of the style that allowed the country to win the Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga, Samoa and Fiji for the first time last month.

"I'm really proud and honoured to be back home with the Japanese team."

Japan are drawn in the same pool as the All Blacks, who like their Asian counterparts will be mindful of the natural disasters that caused so much damage to their countries earlier this year.

Japan was struck by a massive earthquake and tsunami in the northeast of the country on March 11 that left more than 20,000 dead or missing and also sparked a nuclear crisis when a power plant began leaking radiation at Fukushima.

New Zealand's second largest city Christchurch was rocked by a huge earthquake on Feb. 22, killing 181 people and destroying much of the central city as well as forcing World Cup organisers to move games away from the area.

JOHNSON'S GOAL

"Both our countries have suffered this year, with New Zealand experiencing the quake in Christchurch and Japan going through a quake as well as a tsunami in the north-east," Takashi Kikutani said.

"We need to be brave and courageous on the field, to help inspire everyone working their way back."

World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson, who is now the manager of England, also addressed the media a day after his team's arrival as they seek at least a minimum of an unprecedented third successive World Cup final.

Johnson, whose hard-edged play was typical of the 2003 England team that won the World Cup in Sydney, said he felt the team that handled the pressure the best would probably win the Webb Ellis trophy.

"I think there's a certain resilience that's going to win this World Cup," he told reporters in Auckland.

"You're going to have to be tough, you're going to have to deal with the pressure and the expectation.

"World Cups are about pressure, dealing with it off the field and obviously on the field (and) finding a way to win is what World Cups are about.

"If you talk about style it's a team that can battle back and find a way to win a close game in a knockout."

