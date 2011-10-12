AUCKLAND Oct 12 Australia's Kurtley Beale did
not train on Wednesday but Wallabies captain James Horwill said
they remained optimistic the fullback would be fit to face New
Zealand in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.
The 22-year-old, one of Australia's main attacking threats,
aggravated a hamstring injury during the quarter-final against
South Africa last weekend and faces a race to be fit for
Sunday's Eden Park clash.
"We're still optimistic, he's working really hard on his
rehab, he's doing everything he can to be there," Horwill told a
news conference at the team hotel. "He wasn't there today so we
had to put someone else in that position."
James O'Connor is most likely to move over from the wing to
replace Beale in the number 15 jersey but their captain spoke
only in generalities about there being plenty of depth in the
squad.
Centre Pat McCabe, who when fit has started most of
Australia's matches this year but came off the pitch against the
Springboks with a shoulder injury, trained "fully" on Wednesday,
Horwill said.
Prop Sekope Kepu, who turned his ankle in last weekend's
bruising encounter, did not train but Horwill said there was
optimism he, too, would be fit enough to be named in the team on
Friday.
