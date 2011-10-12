AUCKLAND Oct 12 Australia's Kurtley Beale did not train on Wednesday but Wallabies captain James Horwill said they remained optimistic the fullback would be fit to face New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final this weekend.

The 22-year-old, one of Australia's main attacking threats, aggravated a hamstring injury during the quarter-final against South Africa last weekend and faces a race to be fit for Sunday's Eden Park clash.

"We're still optimistic, he's working really hard on his rehab, he's doing everything he can to be there," Horwill told a news conference at the team hotel. "He wasn't there today so we had to put someone else in that position."

James O'Connor is most likely to move over from the wing to replace Beale in the number 15 jersey but their captain spoke only in generalities about there being plenty of depth in the squad.

Centre Pat McCabe, who when fit has started most of Australia's matches this year but came off the pitch against the Springboks with a shoulder injury, trained "fully" on Wednesday, Horwill said.

Prop Sekope Kepu, who turned his ankle in last weekend's bruising encounter, did not train but Horwill said there was optimism he, too, would be fit enough to be named in the team on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)

