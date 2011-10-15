* Fullback aggravated injury in quarter-final

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Oct 15 Australia fullback Kurtley Beale will miss the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday after running out of time to prove his fitness.

The 22-year-old aggravated a hamstring injury in the quarter-final victory over South Africa last weekend but was named in the team on Friday on the proviso that he could prove his fitness on Saturday morning.

Beale, one of Australia's most potent attacking threats, failed to appear for the team photo at the Captain's Run session at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, however, and the team spokesman later confirmed he would not play.

Adam Ashley-Cooper will move from centre to play his 20th test at fullback with big-tackling Anthony Faingaa coming into partner Pat McCabe in midfield and Rob Horne taking a place among the replacements.

"It's disappointing but is an outcome we'd catered for through our preparation this week," coach Robbie Deans said.

"We always anticipated it would be unlikely that Kurtley would be ready, but we wanted to give him every opportunity to make it. Unfortunately time has run out."

Beale, who won this year's John Eales Medal as the outstanding Australia rugby player of the season, said he backed his team mates to reach the final even without him.

"It's going to be tough watching it from the sidelines, I can't deny that, but it's about the team, not me," Beale said.

"We've tried, and the medical staff have done a great job, but it's best for the team that I miss this one. I'm not far away and will hopefully be ready to go next week."

France play Wales in the first semi-final at Eden Park on Saturday.

Team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony Faingaa, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Luke Burgess, 21-Berrick Barnes, 22-Rob Horne. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

