SYDNEY, Sept 2 Kurtley Beale just cannot wait to
display his prodigious talents at his first World Cup and is
relishing the freedom to exploit them that Australia coach
Robbie Deans has encouraged.
In 2007, Beale was a teenaged flyhalf of much promise but
considered too spontaneous, or perhaps ill-disciplined, to play
the prescriptive tactics John Connolly imposed on Australia at
the World Cup in France.
Four years on and the 22-year-old is settled at fullback and
has just enjoyed a stellar week, scoring Australia's winning try
in the Tri-Nations decider against the All Blacks in Brisbane
and on Thursday winning the John Eales Medal as the outstanding
Australian player of the season.
Beale is smart enough to know that talking obsessively about
yourself is not going to win you many friends in a team game
like rugby union and rarely completes a sentence about his own
talents without lauding the contribution of his team mates.
Still, there is no disguising his delight at the liberation
he has experienced since New Zealander Deans took over from
Connolly after Australia's quarter-final exit in 2007.
"Obviously you've got stick to strategies in the team but
Robbie gives us the licence to go out there and take
opportunities when you see them," Beale told Reuters in a recent
interview.
"There's not many opportunities these days at test level
because teams do their homework.
"In any case we're all about the team, we've got a really
great forward pack at the moment and they're doing a great job
in giving us the ball."
Beale has been dealing with questions about his talent since
his mid-teens, when he was earning comparisons with great
Wallabies flyhalf Mark Ella, with whom he shares indigenous
Australian heritage.
He was training with the New South Wales Waratahs from the
age of 15 and two years later was invited by Connolly to attend
a training camp with the Wallabies.
Although there were still flashes of brilliance and he made
his Wallabies debut in 2009, there was a sense that his career
was plateauing until he moved to fullback for the 2010 season.
He has not looked back since, thriving in the extra space
away from the traffic at flyhalf and consistently finding ways
to break through opposing defences.
Beale also offers a decent goal-kicking option as he showed
last year when he nervelessly converted a last minute 55-metre
penalty to earn Australia a first victory over the Springboks on
the high veldt in 47 years.
Now comes the chance to play on rugby's biggest stage.
"I just can't wait," he said. "We've got a lot of balance,
some old heads and some really young guys so it's very exciting.
"For me it's a good opportunity to show people what my
talents are, but, in saying that, you can't really focus on
yourself, it's often the guys around you that make you look
good.
"If you focus on yourself too much you get lost out there.
I'm just very happy to be part of this, it's a fantastic
opportunity and a great honour and privilege."
Although the Faingaa twins Anthony and Saia have Aborginal
heritage through their mother, Beale is the highest profile
indigenous Australian in the squad.
He is looking forward to following in the foosteps of Ella
and the likes of athlete Cathy Freeman and rugby league player
turned boxing world champion Anthony Mundine.
"Obviously going into battle with other countries, I'm very
proud to be indigenous Australian," he said. "There's not many
Aboriginals who have represented on such a world class stage.
"You look at some of the role models, your Anthony Mundines
and Cathy Freemans and so many more. Hopefully I'll be able to
do a good job as a role model for the younger indigenous
Australians out there."
