By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 18 Australia's rugby fans need to
bury their disappointment and get behind the team ahead of
Friday's third-fourth place play-off match at the rugby World
Cup, says Adam Ashley-Cooper.
Beaten 20-6 by New Zealand in the semi-finals on Sunday,
Australia face the other beaten semi-finalists, Wales, in the
bronze medal match.
While many dismiss the spectacle as pointless, utility back
Ashley-Cooper said the Wallabies would be committed.
"It's another opportunity to put on the Wallabies jersey and
nobody is going to take that for granted," he told reporters.
"There's a bronze medal on offer and everyone is pretty excited.
"It's the industry we're in -- you win some, you lose some.
We've got to put that behind us and even though it was a
significant loss, (and) we're not competing for the World Cup,
it's still another Test match."
Ashley-Cooper said he hoped the fans would show some passion
for the match.
When asked why Australian fans should care about what some
have described as a meaningless match, he said: "Because we
care.
"And if they care about us then they will care. They need to
know that the collective group here representing the country
care a lot.
"Obviously we suffered a pretty significant loss on the
weekend and everyone was very upset by it and everyone took it
personally.
"And I don't think we were upset for ourselves. We were
upset for the country. We knew we had a lot of support leading
into the game and everyone was behind us.
"To let ourselves down is one thing but to let the
supporters down, the fans and the country down is another."
"We've got an opportunity to turn things around and we
really want to win this game."
New Zealand face France in the World Cup final on Sunday.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on