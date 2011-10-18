AUCKLAND Oct 18 Australia's rugby fans need to bury their disappointment and get behind the team ahead of Friday's third-fourth place play-off match at the rugby World Cup, says Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Beaten 20-6 by New Zealand in the semi-finals on Sunday, Australia face the other beaten semi-finalists, Wales, in the bronze medal match.

While many dismiss the spectacle as pointless, utility back Ashley-Cooper said the Wallabies would be committed.

"It's another opportunity to put on the Wallabies jersey and nobody is going to take that for granted," he told reporters. "There's a bronze medal on offer and everyone is pretty excited.

"It's the industry we're in -- you win some, you lose some. We've got to put that behind us and even though it was a significant loss, (and) we're not competing for the World Cup, it's still another Test match."

Ashley-Cooper said he hoped the fans would show some passion for the match.

When asked why Australian fans should care about what some have described as a meaningless match, he said: "Because we care.

"And if they care about us then they will care. They need to know that the collective group here representing the country care a lot.

"Obviously we suffered a pretty significant loss on the weekend and everyone was very upset by it and everyone took it personally.

"And I don't think we were upset for ourselves. We were upset for the country. We knew we had a lot of support leading into the game and everyone was behind us.

"To let ourselves down is one thing but to let the supporters down, the fans and the country down is another."

"We've got an opportunity to turn things around and we really want to win this game."

New Zealand face France in the World Cup final on Sunday.

