By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 7
AUCKLAND, Sept 7 The role of public enemy number
one amongst All Blacks fans sits well with Australia flyhalf
Quade Cooper, who on Wednesday said he was in New Zealand to win
the rugby World Cup -- not to win new friends.
Cooper has riled New Zealand fans after a number of clashes
with All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and the flyhalf could be
considered fortunate for escaping a ban after dropping his knee
into the flanker's head during the Tri-Nations victory in
Brisbane last month.
"It doesn't bother me at all, I don't mind being public
enemy number one," 23-year-old Cooper told reporters at the
team's hotel in central Auckland on Wednesday.
"I actually enjoy it. It's going to come with the territory.
Like most New Zealanders hate the Wallabies but there is a lot
out there that respect the way we play as well.
"We are here to win a competition we are not here to make
friends or make enemies, it's all about playing rugby and
enjoying it at the same time."
New Zealand-born Cooper also clashed with McCaw in the
Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup win in Hong Kong last year when he
pushed the flanker's head into the ground after the winning try.
McCaw pledged to get even with Cooper within the rules of
the game and the animosity spilled over into the players'
provincial clashes in Super rugby this season but the flyhalf
said he had no problem with his opponent.
"I don't know you'll have to ask him. From my point of view
there is not (any bad blood), it's just a matter of he is
wearing a different jersey," Cooper said.
"I don't know the bloke. I haven't had much to do with him
off the field but I know when he is out on the field he plays
his heart out, wears his heart on his sleeve and he does a great
job of leading the All Blacks."
'BORING MYSELF'
The talismanic flyhalf is seen important for the Wallabies'
chances of claiming a record third World Cup title.
His attacking prowess and link-up play with scrumhalf Will
Genia helped Australia win their first Tri-Nations title for a
decade with their 25-20 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane
last month.
But the mercurial Queensland Reds back acknowledged he might
need to play a more conservative game to help his side get to
the World Cup final in Auckland -- even if it goes against his
natural instincts.
"There is a time and a place," Cooper said.
"In a World Cup final it could be different, it is a matter
of winning the game not how you play the game, but the way that
I'd like to play the game is to try to keep it as entertaining
as possible.
"I know when I'm out on the field if I feel like I'm boring
myself then I know that the fans are going to be bored as well.
"I'd like to, hopefully, keep the game entertaining as well
as win it but, first things first, you have got to win the game
and it doesn't matter how you do that."
Cooper's first chance to show he can tone down the
razzle-dazzle will be against Italy in their Pool C opener at
North Harbour Stadium, Albany, on Sunday.
After kicking four from six against the All Blacks in
Brisbane, he will retain the duty with first-choice kicker James
O'Connor only making the bench for his return from suspension.
"Why should I be concerned? I have been kicking all year (in
Super rugby), I've enjoyed it. It's just a part of the game
someone has got to do it," Cooper replied when asked about the
added responsibility.
"I'm blessed to have the job this week and hopefully I can
kick well and do my part in getting Australia across the line."
