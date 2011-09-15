By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 15
AUCKLAND, Sept 15 Quade Cooper could barely
contain his amusement as he was repeatedly quizzed about being
New Zealand's 'Public Enemy Number One' at a news conference he
described as resembling the "Jerry Springer Show" on Thursday.
The Wallabies flyhalf, a New Zealand-born Maori who moved to
Australia as a teenager, has been a fixture in the local media
since he arrived in Auckland last week, cast in the role of
pantomime villain at the World Cup party.
Criticism of his supposed feud with New Zealand skipper
Richie McCaw culminated in Australia's 1991 World Cup winning
skipper Nick Farr-Jones describing Cooper as a "boofhead" for
riling up the hosts ahead of what he anticipated being an All
Blacks-Wallabies final.
Clearly the biggest story in town this week after the All
Blacks moved south for their second match of the tournament
against Japan, Thursday's Australian news conference was a
packed house and there was no doubting who was star of the show.
For his first couple of attempts to tackle questions about
his unpopularity, the 23-year-old tried a little spin.
"The positive is that people are backing us to make the
final against New Zealand," he said.
"But a lot of things have got to happen for us to be in the
final against the All Blacks and we've got a massive game
against the Irish and we have to give Ireland the respect they
deserve."
For the next question on the subject, he said he had found
Aucklanders to be very supportive and suggested it was all a
media invention.
"You've got to write about something when we're not playing
football," he said.
Finally, as coach Robbie Deans appealed for reporters to get
back to discussing the team he had selected to play Ireland in
Pool C on Saturday, Cooper resorted to bluntness.
"To be honest, I don't really care," he said.
STOKED FIRES
Cooper later tweeted that he had struggled to contain his
amusement and compared the news conference to the American
trash-talk TV show.
"... it was like a Jerry Springer show," he said on his
Twitter page (twitter.com/#!/QuadeCooper).
To be fair to the local media, Cooper has sometimes
playfully stoked the fires himself, suggesting, for example,
that his reputation got him selected for dope testing after
Australia's 32-6 opening victory over Italy last weekend.
"He's the sort of guy that enjoys that, the pressure and
also a little bit of the spotlight," Will Genia, his halfback
partner since their schooldays, said earlier this week.
Cooper's sometimes brilliant performances on the field are
integral to Australia's hopes of winning the World Cup and that
was what Deans preferred to talk about.
"I don't have thoughts on the matter to be fair," the New
Zealander said. "It's great to have Quade with us and he's
totally committed to the best interests of the team."
Cooper, a member of the Ngapuhi tribe, still has relatives
all over New Zealand's North Island and said he had really
enjoyed the way the Maori culture had been made an integral part
of the tournament.
"It's good for the country, and it's great for the
countries coming in to get a feel for the cultural side of New
Zealand," he said. "It's a very humbling experience to be
welcomed in that way."
Cooper was born in Auckland but grew up in Tokoroa, a town
of 15,000 which has also produced All Blacks Keven Mealamu and
Richard Kahui, Ireland scrumhalf Isaac Boss, as well as Fiji
flyhalf Nicky Little.
Cooper left his best line until last, when asked whether
there was something "in the water" in the Waikato town.
"That's what everyone's been saying but I remember a few
years back when I was living there, there was plenty of giardia
in the water, so it's definitely not that," he said, referring
to a parasite that causes sickness and diarrhoea. "Could be
something else."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more rugby stories