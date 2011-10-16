By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND Oct 16 Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper
saved his worst for last but had no regrets about a mediocre
World Cup campaign which ended with a crushing defeat at the
hands of the All Blacks on Sunday.
The strikingly talented New Zealand-born Cooper was dubbed
"public enemy number one" by a hostile local media the moment he
stepped off the aeroplane -- and booed every time he touched the
ball throughout the tournament.
Sunday's 20-6 semi-final loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park
was the nadir, beginning from when he launched the kickoff
straight into touch and ending 80 minutes later when he was
wrestled out of bounds and littered with errors in between.
"I'm in a very privileged position to be standing out there
on that field and playing in front of a massive crowd, it's been
my lifelong dream," the 23-year-old told reporters after the
defeat.
"I will never walk off the field with any regrets. I hold my
head high and know that I've given it my all.
"Everybody will have their opinions and I'm not going to try
and change any perceptions," he added. "I am who I am, and I
play the way I play, and if you like it or not, that's me."
Cooper conceded that New Zealand, who he had helped defeat
in two of the last three meetings between the trans-Tasman
rivals, had been the better team on the night.
"It was a very tough night and it just showed the intensity
and accuracy that they brought to the game," he said.
"Right across the board they were making it a personal
contest between each player and at the end of the day they came
out on top."
Cooper said he was not going to "have a cry" about the way
he had been received in the land of his birth and said it had
been a rich learning experience.
"Everyone getting at me personally, I'm definitely going to
be better for it," he said.
"The way everyone came at me from all angles, whether it be
media, the crowd, trying to make a big buzz out of it. I got
used to it and I think I'll take a lot of confidence from that.
"So when we play them again, whether it be in a Bledisloe or
Super Rugby over here or another World Cup if I'm lucky enough
to get that chance, I'm sure I'll be better for it."
Cooper is committed to the Wallabies for just one more year
and has often been discussed as a target for Australian rugby
league clubs, possibly on a double deal with All Black Sonny
Bill Williams.
Non-commital about his own future, Cooper said he thought
many of his young team mates would be back in England in 2015.
"Obviously everyone's pretty down from losing a semi-final
at the World Cup, for a lot of the boys it was their first World
Cup but I'm sure it won't be their last," he said.
"The future's the future, I'm not looking too far ahead," he
added. "This is a very young team and I'm sure there'll be a lot
of faces here who will be keen to come back and right some
wrongs.
"Hopefully we can keep the group together but at the same
time, boys will move on and boys have careers ahead of them
whether it be here, or in another country or wherever."
