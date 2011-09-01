SYDNEY, Sept 1 Of all the exciting young talents Wallabies coach Robbie Deans has at his disposal, it is Will Genia's accuracy, pace and vision that could be the difference between success and failure for Australia at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old scrumhalf was the outstanding player of the Super rugby season as his Queensland Reds claimed the title and has already drawn comparisons to great Australian number nines George Gregan and Nick Farr-Jones.

Dubbed Australia's "mastermind" by All Black Dan Carter, Genia at his best is an on-field general, marshalling his forwards, sniping down the blindside or releasing flyhalf Quade Cooper and the backline with quick passes of unerring accuracy.

Genia is inextricably linked to Cooper -- his half back partner at both international and provincial level -- and the Genia-Cooper nexus has proved key to Australia's rise to second in the world rankings behind World Cup hosts New Zealand.

While Cooper has licence to thrill with his improvised brilliance, Genia is no straight man to the mercurial flyhalf and it was his magnificent 65-metre try that beat the All Black-laden Canterbury Crusaders in the Super rugby final.

Several of those All Blacks got a measure of revenge in a thumping 30-14 Tri-Nations victory last month in Auckland, where Genia showed he was not entirely immune to the pressure of playing with opponents in his face for 80 minutes.

Poor games are rare, however, and he was back at his best when Australia beat the Springboks in Durban the following week, one of a string of displays that have convinced one Wallabies great that Genia is the best scrumhalf in the world.

"He's been on fire," Simon Poidevin told Reuters, before going on to compare Genia to his 1991 World Cup-winning team mate Farr-Jones. "Great halfbacks have a natural vision and he's got that natural vision to make the majority of decisions correctly."

Born in Port Moresby, the son of a minister in Papua New Guinea's government, Genia took up rugby at boarding school in Brisbane where he first hooked up with Cooper in the Queensland and Australian schoolboy sides.

WORLD CLASS

His Super 14 debut in 2007 was his first senior rugby match but he made an immediate impression and two years later he was an international, making his maiden test appearance as a replacement against New Zealand.

Genia quickly made the number nine shirt his own, playing with a maturity that belied his years -- an impression that is compounded by his serious demeanour when facing the media.

The contrast to the free-wheeling banter of Cooper and some of the other Wallaby young guns is an indication of his determination to fulfil his natural athletic talent, according to a former school mate.

"When we were in school, we always knew he could be really, really good if he applied himself," Mitch Watt, world championship bronze medallist long jumper, told Reuters.

"He was one of those kids that was always joking around but once he left school, I think that's when he started taking his rugby seriously.

"He's really, really focused. Until his rugby's career is over, that's how it's going to be."

Genia shies away from comparisons with past Wallaby greats and is a master at deflecting praise onto his team mates, attributes which have marked him out as a possible future Australia captain.

Before the Tri-Nations test in Durban, he lavished praise on his opposite number Fourie du Preez, describing the South African as "by far the best halfback that I've seen play".

In detailing the strength of the Springbok World Cup winner, however, Genia could easily have been talking about himself.

"He's very skilful and always has a lot of tricks in the bag -- his kicking game, his running game and his vision," he said.

"He always makes the right decision and just controls a game very, very well, he's world-class."

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

