SYDNEY Aug 18 James Horwill is clearly still digesting the remarkable journey that, in a few short months, has taken him from the treatment room to Super rugby champion and now Australia's World Cup captain.

The towering 26-year-old lock started the year looking merely to play consistently for the Queensland Reds after 12 months languishing on the sidelines with a knee injury.

To say he succeeded in his modest ambition is something of an understatement as the Reds clinched their first Super rugby title under his inspirational captaincy.

On Thursday, he was the proud beneficiary of Wallabies coach Robbie Deans's shock decision to dump his captain Rocky Elsom less than a month before the start of the World Cup.

"It's been one hell of a ride for me personally," the Queenslander told reporters at the announcement of the Wallabies squad for rugby's showpiece event.

"The success I've been a part of with the Reds was a massive thrill and a massive honour for me.

"And then to get back into the Wallabies side, which was an aim of mine at the start of the year, and now to be captain going into the World Cup... when you say it like that, I'm just shocked and incredibly honoured to have the opportunity."

Although it was only announced to the other players on Thursday morning and the media a couple of hours later, Horwill had been told of the decision by Deans in South Africa on Monday.

"I didn't know what to think, I think I sat there for 10 to 15 seconds not saying anything because I didn't know what to think," he said.

"After that, I said I'd love the opportunity and it's something I'm really, really looking forward to."

ELSOM HELP

The first other player he spoke to about it was Elsom.

"Rocky and me are good friends and have been good friends for a long time and he's someone I respect immensely and someone whose leadership skills I can definitely learn from," he said.

"I said I'm going to need him to help me, because it's not one man's job, it's the whole group as a whole.

"Rocky's a guy who doesn't speak unnecessarily and when he talks, the whole group listens," he added.

"That's just one of many things that I've learnt from him."

Horwill's 28th test, his first as Australia's 77th captain, will be against the All Blacks in the final Tri-Nations clash on Aug. 27 at a venue that could hardly be more perfect.

"The fact that it will be at Suncorp stadium, in Brisbane in front of my home crowd that I've grown up with obviously puts the little cherry on the top," he said.

Still smiling after more than an hour of media interviews, the granite-jawed forward said he was confident he could deal with the off-the-field duties of captaincy.

On the field, though, he would be looking for support from all corners and not just his predecessor Elsom.

"The group that we've got, the leaders that we've got in the team is going to make my job really easy, and that's the way you want it," he said.

"It's a group effort it's not just one bloke."

