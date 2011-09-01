By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Sept 1 When Australia are good, they are
very, very good but when they are bad, they are thoroughly
ordinary and their World Cup prospects will rest on which
Wallabies side turns up at the business end of the tournament.
The preparations have been sometimes rocky and traditional
question marks remain but, if everything clicks on the day, the
Wallabies look to be one of the few sides who can hope to halt
the All Blacks juggernaut.
Ranked second in the world, Australia are the most likely
team to benefit should the hosts slip up at any stage of the
tournament, leaving the way clear for a record third World Cup
triumph after 1991 and 1999.
They have shown their quality over the last year by beating
the All Blacks in Hong Kong and Brisbane, South Africa in
Bloemfontein and Durban and handing France a seven-try hammering
in Paris.
Set against that are two losses to England in 2010, the home
humbling by Samoa which kicked off their 2011 season and a
Tri-Nations mauling by New Zealand in Auckland.
While much of the focus will rightly be on the band of
prodigiously talented twentysomethings who light up the
Wallabies backline, coach Robbie Deans has done important work
in areas like defence and the tight five.
While consistency remains a concern, a favourable draw means
a semi-final place would be a minimum expectation.
The Wallabies should top Pool C despite their traditional
problems with the Irish and not many Australian hearts will be
quaking at a prospective quarter-final against the Welsh -- if
the Celts are able to get past Samoa and Fiji and out of Pool D.
England have been Australia's nemesis at the last two World
Cups -- the 2003 final and 2007 quarter-finals -- and, on form,
are likely to loom large in the last four this year.
The great essentials for a World Cup triumph are always said
to be tight defence and a rock-solid setpiece and the English
have always provided the sternest tests of what is traditionally
Australia's weakest area, the scrum.
Argentine Patricio Noriega's work with the front row has
borne some fruit, however, and the sight of a Wallabies pack
shoving the Springboks around in Durban in the Tri-Nations was
one many thought they would never see.
THREE AMIGOS
Deans is clearly expecting some huge physical encounters in
New Zealand and has picked only one specialist openside flanker,
even if that is the arch poacher David Pocock.
The selection of back row hulks Radike Samo and Wycliff Palu
are another indication of the battles Deans is expecting as,
perhaps, was the decision to hand the captaincy to lock James
Horwill and bring Dan Vickerman back to test rugby after a
three-year absence.
Sacking Rocky Elsom as captain less than a month before the
World Cup was a move which he hoped would help the blindside
flanker return to form after a season wrecked by injury but the
decision also meant he does not have to be picked every game.
Then there is the backline.
Being able to leave 92-cap Matt Giteau at home is evidence
of resources in the backs beyond almost any other nation, even
if Deans has hedged his bets by keeping the versatile
28-year-old in his shadow squad in case of injury.
With players of the quality of scrumhalf Will Genia, flyhalf
Quade Cooper, fullback Kurtley Beale as well as wingers James
O'Connor and Digby Ioane, the Australians will be expected to
produce some of the most attractive rugby at the tournament.
O'Connor missed the final Tri-Nations test after sleeping
through the World Cup squad announcement and then there was the
media squall over a row between Cooper, O'Connor and Beale in
Paris.
But whatever happened between the "three Amigos" in France,
it certainly has not affected their rugby over the last 10
months.
If the Australians can maintain a level of competitiveness
at the breakdown and setpiece that was so notably absent when
the Samoans shocked them, no one will be too surprised if they
are lining up against the All Blacks in the final on Oct. 23.
