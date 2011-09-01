SYDNEY, Sept 1 When Australia are good, they are very, very good but when they are bad, they are thoroughly ordinary and their World Cup prospects will rest on which Wallabies side turns up at the business end of the tournament.

The preparations have been sometimes rocky and traditional question marks remain but, if everything clicks on the day, the Wallabies look to be one of the few sides who can hope to halt the All Blacks juggernaut.

Ranked second in the world, Australia are the most likely team to benefit should the hosts slip up at any stage of the tournament, leaving the way clear for a record third World Cup triumph after 1991 and 1999.

They have shown their quality over the last year by beating the All Blacks in Hong Kong and Brisbane, South Africa in Bloemfontein and Durban and handing France a seven-try hammering in Paris.

Set against that are two losses to England in 2010, the home humbling by Samoa which kicked off their 2011 season and a Tri-Nations mauling by New Zealand in Auckland.

While much of the focus will rightly be on the band of prodigiously talented twentysomethings who light up the Wallabies backline, coach Robbie Deans has done important work in areas like defence and the tight five.

While consistency remains a concern, a favourable draw means a semi-final place would be a minimum expectation.

The Wallabies should top Pool C despite their traditional problems with the Irish and not many Australian hearts will be quaking at a prospective quarter-final against the Welsh -- if the Celts are able to get past Samoa and Fiji and out of Pool D.

England have been Australia's nemesis at the last two World Cups -- the 2003 final and 2007 quarter-finals -- and, on form, are likely to loom large in the last four this year.

The great essentials for a World Cup triumph are always said to be tight defence and a rock-solid setpiece and the English have always provided the sternest tests of what is traditionally Australia's weakest area, the scrum.

Argentine Patricio Noriega's work with the front row has borne some fruit, however, and the sight of a Wallabies pack shoving the Springboks around in Durban in the Tri-Nations was one many thought they would never see.

THREE AMIGOS

Deans is clearly expecting some huge physical encounters in New Zealand and has picked only one specialist openside flanker, even if that is the arch poacher David Pocock.

The selection of back row hulks Radike Samo and Wycliff Palu are another indication of the battles Deans is expecting as, perhaps, was the decision to hand the captaincy to lock James Horwill and bring Dan Vickerman back to test rugby after a three-year absence.

Sacking Rocky Elsom as captain less than a month before the World Cup was a move which he hoped would help the blindside flanker return to form after a season wrecked by injury but the decision also meant he does not have to be picked every game.

Then there is the backline.

Being able to leave 92-cap Matt Giteau at home is evidence of resources in the backs beyond almost any other nation, even if Deans has hedged his bets by keeping the versatile 28-year-old in his shadow squad in case of injury.

With players of the quality of scrumhalf Will Genia, flyhalf Quade Cooper, fullback Kurtley Beale as well as wingers James O'Connor and Digby Ioane, the Australians will be expected to produce some of the most attractive rugby at the tournament.

O'Connor missed the final Tri-Nations test after sleeping through the World Cup squad announcement and then there was the media squall over a row between Cooper, O'Connor and Beale in Paris.

But whatever happened between the "three Amigos" in France, it certainly has not affected their rugby over the last 10 months.

If the Australians can maintain a level of competitiveness at the breakdown and setpiece that was so notably absent when the Samoans shocked them, no one will be too surprised if they are lining up against the All Blacks in the final on Oct. 23.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)

