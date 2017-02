(repeats to fix day)

SYDNEY Aug 18 James Horwill has replaced Rocky Elsom as captain of the Australian rugby team ahead of the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month, the team said on Thursday.

Horwill's promotion was announced as the Wallabies named their final 30-man squad on Friday for the World Cup.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories