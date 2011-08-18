SYDNEY Aug 18 James Horwill has replaced Rocky Elsom as captain of the Australian rugby team ahead of the World Cup starting in New Zealand next month, the team said on Thursday.

Horwill's promotion was announced as the Wallabies named their final 30-man squad for the global showpiece tournament, with flyhalf Matt Giteau dropped for the tournament, all but ending his test career.

Coach Robbie Deans said that Horwill would lead the side for their final Tri-nations encounter against New Zealand on Aug. 27 in Brisbane before the World Cup begins in Auckland on Sept. 9.

Elsom had suffered from an injury-disrupted Super rugby season, playing just 60 minutes, and Deans said he felt his play in five tests this year had been affected by the layoff and burden of captaincy.

"As the incumbent captain, he warranted the opportunity to continue in the role but it has become clear that the additional responsibility has been a distraction that Rocky doesn't need," Deans said in a media release.

"We all felt it was in the best interest, both of Rocky and of the team, to relieve him of the extra duties, with James's recent experience making him the best option to take over in the role." (Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; editing by Ian Ransom)

