(adds Elsom quotes)
* Horwill replaces Elsom as skipper
* Giteau axed, Barnes included
* Deans gambles on returning injured
By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Aug 18 James Horwill replaced Rocky
Elsom as Wallabies captain on Thursday as coach Robbie Deans
sprang a major surprise in announcing his 30-man squad for the
World Cup.
Lock Horwill, who led the Queensland Reds to the Super rugby
title this year, will become Australia's 77th captain when he
leads the Wallabies out against the All Blacks in Brisbane on
Aug. 27, 13 days before the start of the World Cup.
Flanker Elsom captained the side for the 24th time in last
weekend's 14-9 Tri-Nations victory over South Africa in Durban,
only his fifth match of a season heavily disrupted by injury.
"You got to do what you believe is right," Deans told
reporters at the squad announcement at Sydney airport.
"Critically we believe it's not just in the team's interests
but in Rocky's best interests as well.
"He's working hard to get back to full fitness but this
frees him up to concentrate on that. He's clearly a really
important member of not only the team but the leadership team."
The New Zealander has also gambled on a string of players
returning from injury for his World Cup squad but there was no
place for 92-cap back Matt Giteau, who would have been
considered indispensable two years ago.
Deans said the loss of the captaincy would not have been
Elsom's "preference" but the decision had been made easier by
the 28-year-old's reaction to the news.
"It was an impressive, spontaneous response, he just said
'whatever is in the best interest of the team'," Deans added.
"I think you'll see an impressive Rocky Elsom in the next
few weeks."
TOUGH CALLS
Elsom accepted the demotion with good grace, saying
professional sport was "cut-throat."
"It's the way it goes. I mean, it's in the nature of the
sport. You're always up for selection," he said.
Giteau, 28, was dropped for the Tri-Nations after playing in
the Wallabies' 32-23 loss to Samoa in July -- their first defeat
to the Pacific island nation.
Deans was keen to emphasise that the twice world player of
the year nominee would remain part of the "shadow squad" of
players who would remain in training in case of injuries.
"There's tough calls every time and there's a number of good
players have been unlucky but it's a long road, there's a long
way to go," he said.
"The likelihood of us needing someone beyond the existing
group is high so obviously it's a tough pill to swallow for
players like Matt ... but the wheel turns."
Berrick Barnes, who offers similar options to Giteau at
flyhalf and inside centre and can also play at fullback, was
included in the squad despite taking a break from rugby in June
after suffering a series of concussions.
"You can see it in his eyes, he's back out there again. Not
only is he thriving in the game, just his whole demeanour,"
Deans said of the 25-year-old, who has played four club games
since his return.
The absence of Giteau, who can also cover halfback, meant a
place among the 13 backs for Nick Phipps as a third scrumhalf
behind Will Genia and Luke Burgess with Barnes likely to be
second in line to Quade Cooper at flyhalf.
Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, prop James Slipper, number eight
Wycliff Palu, centre Rob Horne and winger Drew Mitchell all came
through fitness tests on Wednesday to take their places in the
squad but there was no spot for prop Ben Daley.
Among the 17 forwards was number eight Radike Samo, who
played his first test for Australia in seven years last week in
Durban after having his career resurrected at the Queensland
Reds.
"It's like a dream come true," said the Fiji-born
35-year-old. "I'm so proud of myself for making the squad. If I
hadn't made this that would have been it for me as I won't be
around for the next World Cup."
Samo's pride was matched by his Queensland skipper Horwill,
who had played just one test before Deans took over in 2008 but
has become an automatic choice when not injured.
"It came as a surprise but I feel very privileged to captain
my country," the 26-year-old told reporters.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on
for more rugby stories