* O'Connor on bench after suspension
* Deans names unchanged starting lineup
* Three changes to replacements
By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 6 James O'Connor was named on the
bench for Australia's World Cup opener against Italy after coach
Robbie Deans stuck with a winning team and opted against
recalling the winger following his one-game suspension for
indiscipline.
Deans retained the starting lineup that beat New Zealand to
win the Tri-Nations title in Brisbane last month but made three
changes to the replacements with O'Connor, prop James Slipper
and hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau coming in for Rob Horne, Saia
Fainga'a and Salesi Ma'afu.
"They did ok and it is an important outing for us on Sunday,
their continuity is good and it will need to be good as there is
no doubt Italy will be waiting," Deans told a swarm of media at
the team's hotel in central Auckland on Tuesday.
"Their (Italy's) last Six Nations outing was a very good
performance, they put the French away. We know we have to hit
the ground running and that's what we are hoping to do."
Goalkicker O'Connor was suspended for the Tri-Nations
decider after he was a no-show for a team photo-shoot and
function for the Wallabies World Cup squad announcement
following what local media reported was a boozy night out.
"He wasn't available to us in the last instance and he is on
this occasion but he has been selected on the bench which is one
step closer," Deans said.
Deans appeared bothered when asked repeatedly about denying
O'Connor, one of the Wallabies' top attacking players, a
starting spot for the first World Cup match.
"A lot of time is spent talking about people that aren't
available to you," the New Zealander said.
"But the game isn't about that, the game is about who is
available to you and those who are lucky enough to get the
opportunity, and most players don't waste the opportunities when
they are presented to them. That's the key, making the most of
the time you get."
Flyhalf Quade Cooper, who made four of six kicks against New
Zealand in Brisbane, will retain the kicking duties against
Italy but Deans said O'Connor would take over if he was on the
pitch.
BEST LINEUP
The Australian team touched down in Auckland only an hour
before their media session, which they hurried through before
heading off to training with an official welcome ceremony
scheduled for later on Tuesday to cap a busy day.
With just six days' rest before their toughest match in Pool
C against Ireland, some Australian media had speculated that
Deans would rotate his side to maintain freshness but the New
Zealander said that wasn't an option.
"It is definitely our best lineup because we want to win and
we have a lot of respect for the Italian side," he added.
"I have watched them play some great rugby and watched them
develop."
The return of Slipper and Polota-Nau from injuries comes as
a welcome boost for the Wallabies, who, although heavy
favourites to win the Pool C match at the North Harbour Stadium,
may have their scrum heavily tested by the Italians.
"Their set piece is quite intimidating," Australia captain
James Horwill told reporters.
"We have watched plenty of footage from the Six Nations and
the scrum is a real weapon for Italy and it is something we have
identified and work on.
While mindful of the power and prowess of the Italian tight
five, Horwill spruiked Australia's pack which has recently been
boosted by the return of Fiji-born number eight Radike Samo.
Samo made an exceptional return to the starting Wallabies
side in Brisbane after a break of seven years, bringing raw
aggression and scoring a brilliant try to help beat World Cup
favourites New Zealand.
"He is an exceptional footballer and is one of the most
talented big men I have ever seen with a ball in hand so he has
been given a opportunity to play and he has grabbed it with both
hands and he fully deserves his starting spot," Horwill said.
"He brings that physicality and, what we spoke about before
the New Zealand test, that X factor to our back row that not
many players could bring because he has that unique ability."
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will
Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James
Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen
Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke
Burgess, 22-James O'Connor
