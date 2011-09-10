By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 10
AUCKLAND, Sept 10 There are only a certain
number of ways to say that you will not be underestimating your
opponents but the Wallabies have run almost the full gamut this
week ahead of their World Cup opener against Italy.
After the Auatralians beat the World Cup favourite All
Blacks in their last outing to win a first Tri-Nations since
2001, it is perhaps understandable that coach Robbie Deans is
anxious to rid his camp of any trace of complacency.
The Italians have offered him a little help too, not only
with their shock victory over France in the Six Nations earlier
this year but also by presenting a major challenge in the pack,
traditionally Australia's Achilles heel.
"We have got a lot of regard for them, nobody, with the
possible exception of England, has had a runaway victory over
them," Deans told reporters on Saturday.
"Every other nation has really struggled. So we're not
presuming anything. Critically, it's the start of the tournament
and it's the nature of the tournament that you do or you die, so
that's what we've got in front of us tomorrow.
"They are a physically able group, they're a very resilient
group," he added, warming to his theme. "They don't give you
anything, you've got to earn everything you get and those are
qualities that work well for teams in a tournament like this.
"You've only got to look at 2007, the teams that had those
qualities played the final."
While Italy, who have never reached the quarter-finals at
the World Cup, are unlikely to emulate South Africa and England
in 2007 by reaching the final, they have run the Australians
close on their last two meetings in Europe.
Successive victories over the Springboks and All Blacks to
round out the Tri-Nations have proved that the Wallabies pack
can at least hold its own against the best in the world, but
captain James Horwill was still wary of the Italian muscle up
front.
"It's a massive challenge," said the lock. "They've probably
got one of the best scrums in the world. They're a really
abrasive bunch of guys and they give it to you any chance they
can.
"Physically, we need to match them in that area. It's a big
job for us as a forward pack to do that."
"They like to scrummage," he added. "That's something we've
worked on for a couple of weeks now with the view that they like
to scrummage for a long time, and use the scrummage as an
attacking weapon to score points."
Deans dismissed Italy coach Nick Mallett's hint that the
Italians may take it easy against the Australian to focus on
their other Pool C matches as the outpourings of the "master of
pre-match mind games".
With the prevailing mood in the Australian camp this week
being one of caution, it was left to matter-of-fact scrumhalf
Will Genia to give a reminder that the Wallabies are expected to
produce some of the best rugby at the tournament.
"Just go out and play and have fun, enjoy it," he said of
his approach to the game. "We'll try and impose the way we play
on them and hopefully get the result."
