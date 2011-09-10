AUCKLAND, Sept 10 There are only a certain number of ways to say that you will not be underestimating your opponents but the Wallabies have run almost the full gamut this week ahead of their World Cup opener against Italy.

After the Auatralians beat the World Cup favourite All Blacks in their last outing to win a first Tri-Nations since 2001, it is perhaps understandable that coach Robbie Deans is anxious to rid his camp of any trace of complacency.

The Italians have offered him a little help too, not only with their shock victory over France in the Six Nations earlier this year but also by presenting a major challenge in the pack, traditionally Australia's Achilles heel.

"We have got a lot of regard for them, nobody, with the possible exception of England, has had a runaway victory over them," Deans told reporters on Saturday.

"Every other nation has really struggled. So we're not presuming anything. Critically, it's the start of the tournament and it's the nature of the tournament that you do or you die, so that's what we've got in front of us tomorrow.

"They are a physically able group, they're a very resilient group," he added, warming to his theme. "They don't give you anything, you've got to earn everything you get and those are qualities that work well for teams in a tournament like this.

"You've only got to look at 2007, the teams that had those qualities played the final."

While Italy, who have never reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup, are unlikely to emulate South Africa and England in 2007 by reaching the final, they have run the Australians close on their last two meetings in Europe.

Successive victories over the Springboks and All Blacks to round out the Tri-Nations have proved that the Wallabies pack can at least hold its own against the best in the world, but captain James Horwill was still wary of the Italian muscle up front.

"It's a massive challenge," said the lock. "They've probably got one of the best scrums in the world. They're a really abrasive bunch of guys and they give it to you any chance they can.

"Physically, we need to match them in that area. It's a big job for us as a forward pack to do that."

"They like to scrummage," he added. "That's something we've worked on for a couple of weeks now with the view that they like to scrummage for a long time, and use the scrummage as an attacking weapon to score points."

Deans dismissed Italy coach Nick Mallett's hint that the Italians may take it easy against the Australian to focus on their other Pool C matches as the outpourings of the "master of pre-match mind games".

With the prevailing mood in the Australian camp this week being one of caution, it was left to matter-of-fact scrumhalf Will Genia to give a reminder that the Wallabies are expected to produce some of the best rugby at the tournament.

"Just go out and play and have fun, enjoy it," he said of his approach to the game. "We'll try and impose the way we play on them and hopefully get the result."

