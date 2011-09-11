ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 11 Australia made a
stuttering start but hit their stride with four second half
tries to overcome Italy 32-6 in their opening World Cup match at
North Harbour Stadium on Sunday.
The Tri-Nations champions were held 6-6 after a dour first
half but scores from Ben Alexander, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James
O'Connor and Digby Ioane saw them secure a bonus-point win in
Pool C, which also includes Ireland, Russia and the United
States.
Italy's huge pack had severely tested the Wallabies in wet
conditions in the first half, when the only scores came from two
penalties apiece for Australia's Quade Cooper and Italian Mirco
Bergamasco.
But with winger O'Connor, who lost his place in the side
after sleeping through the World Cup squad announcement, back on
the pitch as a replacement, the Wallabies backline proved to
have too much flair for the Italians to contain.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
