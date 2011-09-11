ALBANY, New Zealand, Sept 11 Australia made a stuttering start but hit their stride with four second half tries to overcome Italy 32-6 in their opening World Cup match at North Harbour Stadium on Sunday.

The Tri-Nations champions were held 6-6 after a dour first half but scores from Ben Alexander, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O'Connor and Digby Ioane saw them secure a bonus-point win in Pool C, which also includes Ireland, Russia and the United States.

Italy's huge pack had severely tested the Wallabies in wet conditions in the first half, when the only scores came from two penalties apiece for Australia's Quade Cooper and Italian Mirco Bergamasco.

But with winger O'Connor, who lost his place in the side after sleeping through the World Cup squad announcement, back on the pitch as a replacement, the Wallabies backline proved to have too much flair for the Italians to contain.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)

