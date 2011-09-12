AUCKLAND, Sept 12 Australia's backline cut loose in the second half of their World Cup opener at the weekend but the performance of their pack against a mountain of Italian muscle will have heartened the twice World champions more.

The Wallabies have never been short of quality backs but it was only when that attacking talent was combined with a competitive pack that they managed to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy in 1991 and 1999.

A dominant English eight hastened Australia to a quarter-final exit in 2007 but successive victories over the Springboks and All Blacks at the end of this year's Tri-Nations as well in the 32-6 victory in Albany on Sunday augur well for this tournament.

There was a reminder of the frailties of old when Italy should have had a pushover try late in the game, underlining that the Australians were not quite the finished article yet, according to coaching coordinator David Nucifora.

"It was a worry because it was a lapse in that particular scrum but we showed during the game that we matched them at scrum time," Nucifora told reporters on Monday.

"There was one particular scrum where we were a man short and we held them pretty well and put pressure on their scrum at different times.

"It just shows that you can't switch off and have a lapse of concentration at this level or you'll get taken to task."

Nick Mallett, the former Springbok coach now in charge of Italy, knows a thing or two about dominant forwards and he highlighted Digby Ioane's fourth try for the Wallabies as evidence of the improvement in the Australian pack.

"I don't think we had complete dominance in the scrum, except for that last attempted push-over try," he told reporters.

"We do have a very good scrum but Australia scored a very good try from first phase ball from a scrum.

"If your scrum is in all sorts of trouble then it's very difficult to score a try from first phase and even though we made an error a try was scored off a set piece scrum and Australia has to take a lot of confidence from that."

Prop James Slipper made his return to international rugby for the first time since last November's hammering of France as a replacement on Sunday and said the improvement in the pack was the result of lots of hard work.

"We knew we had to win it up front, the Italian forward pack is a strength of theirs and we wanted to nullify that as much as possible to unleash our star-studded backline," said the 22-year-old.

"We knew what we had to do and for the first half the Italians really brought it to us and in the second half we started to get the upper hand and created that go forward for the backs.

"I think as a pack we're building and we won't be underestimated, that's for sure."

Next up for the Australians in Pool C is Ireland in Auckland on Saturday, which Slipper, returning from an ankle injury sustained during the Super rugby season, thinks will present a different challenge.

"I think they're a lot more skilled, they're aggressive," he said of the Irish pack. "They're a world class team, they'll go the full 80 and push us all the way."

