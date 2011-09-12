By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 12
AUCKLAND, Sept 12 Australia's backline cut loose
in the second half of their World Cup opener at the weekend but
the performance of their pack against a mountain of Italian
muscle will have heartened the twice World champions more.
The Wallabies have never been short of quality backs but it
was only when that attacking talent was combined with a
competitive pack that they managed to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy
in 1991 and 1999.
A dominant English eight hastened Australia to a
quarter-final exit in 2007 but successive victories over the
Springboks and All Blacks at the end of this year's Tri-Nations
as well in the 32-6 victory in Albany on Sunday augur well for
this tournament.
There was a reminder of the frailties of old when Italy
should have had a pushover try late in the game, underlining
that the Australians were not quite the finished article yet,
according to coaching coordinator David Nucifora.
"It was a worry because it was a lapse in that particular
scrum but we showed during the game that we matched them at
scrum time," Nucifora told reporters on Monday.
"There was one particular scrum where we were a man short
and we held them pretty well and put pressure on their scrum at
different times.
"It just shows that you can't switch off and have a lapse of
concentration at this level or you'll get taken to task."
Nick Mallett, the former Springbok coach now in charge of
Italy, knows a thing or two about dominant forwards and he
highlighted Digby Ioane's fourth try for the Wallabies as
evidence of the improvement in the Australian pack.
"I don't think we had complete dominance in the scrum,
except for that last attempted push-over try," he told
reporters.
"We do have a very good scrum but Australia scored a very
good try from first phase ball from a scrum.
"If your scrum is in all sorts of trouble then it's very
difficult to score a try from first phase and even though we
made an error a try was scored off a set piece scrum and
Australia has to take a lot of confidence from that."
Prop James Slipper made his return to international rugby
for the first time since last November's hammering of France as
a replacement on Sunday and said the improvement in the pack was
the result of lots of hard work.
"We knew we had to win it up front, the Italian forward pack
is a strength of theirs and we wanted to nullify that as much as
possible to unleash our star-studded backline," said the
22-year-old.
"We knew what we had to do and for the first half the
Italians really brought it to us and in the second half we
started to get the upper hand and created that go forward for
the backs.
"I think as a pack we're building and we won't be
underestimated, that's for sure."
Next up for the Australians in Pool C is Ireland in Auckland
on Saturday, which Slipper, returning from an ankle injury
sustained during the Super rugby season, thinks will present a
different challenge.
"I think they're a lot more skilled, they're aggressive,"
he said of the Irish pack. "They're a world class team, they'll
go the full 80 and push us all the way."
