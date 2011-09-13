By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 13
AUCKLAND, Sept 13 The injury to Digby Ioane is a
big setback to Australia's World Cup campaign but the in-form
winger's backline team mates are confident they have the talent
in their squad to replace him.
Ioane, who has been formidable this season with the
Queensland Reds and Australia, fractured his thumb in the
Wallabies' opening 32-6 victory over Italy at the weekend and
will miss the remainder of the pool stage at least.
Coach Robbie Deans has several options to replace Ioane for
this weekend's match against Ireland, including Drew Mitchell,
who scored seven tries at the last World Cup, and James
O'Connor, who came off the bench to great effect against the
Italians in Albany.
"Digby's a world class player and he gets over the advantage
line more often than not, so it's a big loss," scrumhalf Will
Genia told reporters on Tuesday.
"But we have players like Drewy (Mitchell) and obviously
James coming back into the starting line up as well. We'll see
what Robbie wants to do but I'm sure they'll be some quality
players to put their hands up."
Not only was Ioane bookmakers' favourite to finish the
tournament as top try scorer but he also played an integral role
in Australia's backline defence, covering for Quade Cooper in
the flyhalf position.
"Whoever jumps in on the wing will have to defend that first
channel," Genia added. "Whoever it is, they are all good
tacklers, good defenders."
PLENTY OF DEPTH
Genia said Ioane, who will stay with the squad and undergo
surgery, was still confident of being part of the Australian
campaign to win a third World Cup later in the tournament.
"He's a bit upset but he's a positive guy and always got a
smile on his face," said the 23-year-old, who plays with Ioane
at the Super rugby champion Reds.
"He's just looking forward to getting the chance to play
again."
Adam Ashley-Cooper was once the most notably versatile of
the Australian backs but he said there were now several others
with the flexibility to be able to cover for the "massive blow"
of Ioane's injury.
Normally a centre, Ashley-Cooper scored Australia's second
try after starting on the wing against the Italians last Sunday
and said he would be happy to play in any position as long as he
was in the starting 15.
"I guess losing Digby throws a spanner in the works and I'm
sure they'll be a few players unsure of where they will be
playing this week," he said
"The beauty of who we've got in this squad, the backline
players, is there are not many specialists, we've all got a bit
of the utility tag.
"We've got the talent and the depth to cover any position
and that will hopefully pay off when it comes to losing Digby."
