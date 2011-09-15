(Fixes spelling of 'Ioane' in 2nd par)
AUCKLAND, Sept 15 Australia recalled James
O'Connor to the starting lineup for the first time since he was
suspended for indiscipline for Saturday's key Pool C clash
against Ireland at Eden Park.
O'Connor was dropped after missing a function for the
Wallabies World Cup squad announcement but returns to the side
on the wing to replace Digby Ioane, who fractured his thumb in
their opening win over Italy.
Adam Ashley-Cooper switches to the left wing to allow
O'Connor to patrol his favoured right slot.
Drew Mitchell takes O'Connor's place on the replacements
bench in the only other change to the side that beat Italy 32-6
in Albany on Sunday.
Outside centre Anthony Fainga'a retains his place despite a
poor showing in the opening World Cup win, as does lock Dan
Vickerman, who said he had let his team mates down by talking
back to the referee.
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke
Burgess, 22-Drew Mitchell.
