(Updates after Pocock injury)
Sept 17 Australia play Ireland in a Pool C match
of the rugby World Cup on Saturday (times GMT):
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
Capacity: 60,000
When: Saturday, Sept. 17 (kickoff 0830)
Referee: Bryce Lawrence (New Zealand)
Teams:
Australia Ireland
15-Kurtley Beale 15-Rob Kearney
14-James O'Connor 14-Tommy Bowe
13-Anthony Fainga'a 13-Brian O'Driscoll
12-Pat McCabe 12-Gordon D'Arcy
11-Adam Ashley-Cooper 11-Keith Earls
10-Quade Cooper 10-Jonathan Sexton
9-Will Genia 9-Eoin Reddan
8-Radike Samo 8-Jamie Heaslip
7-Ben McCalman 7-Sean O'Brien
6-Rocky Elsom 6-Stephen Ferris
5-James Horwill (captain) 5-Paul O'Connell
4-Dan Vickerman 4-Donncha O'Callaghan
3-Ben Alexander 3-Mike Ross
2-Stephen Moore 2-Rory Best
1-Sekope Kepu 1-Cian Healy
Replacements:
16-Tatafu Polota-Nau 16-Sean Cronin
17-James Slipper 17-Tom Court
18-Rob Simmons 18-Donnacha Ryan
19-Wycliff Palu 19-Denis Leamy
20-Scott Higginbotham 20-Conor Murray
21-Luke Burgess 21-Ronan O'Gara
22-Drew Mitchell 22-Andrew Trimble
Coaches: Robbie Deans Declan Kidney
- -
IRB ranking:
Australia 2
Ireland 8
- -
Overall record:
Played: 29
Wins: Australia - 20; Ireland - 8 (drawn - 1)
- -
Biggest win:
Australia 46-10 in 1999
Ireland 21-6 in 2006
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2006 Perth Australia won 37-15
2006 Landsdowne Road Ireland won 21-6
2008 Melbourne Australia won 18-12
2009 Croke Park Drawn, 20-20
2010 Brisbane Australia won 22-15
