* O'Connor back in starting line-up
* Ashley-Cooper switches wings
* Mitchell back from injury on the bench
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 15 Australia winger James
O'Connor came in from the cold on Thursday when he was named in
the starting line-up to face Ireland in the Wallabies' second
World Cup match on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had been frozen out of their victory over
New Zealand in the Tri-Nations decider two weeks ago, and
started on the bench against Italy last weekend, as punishment
for sleeping through Australia's World Cup squad announcement.
On Thursday, however, he was back beaming in front of the
cameras after being included in the team for the Pool C clash
against the Irish at Eden Park as a replacement for the injured
Digby Ioane.
"He did a good job off the bench against Italy and he's less
likely to take that jersey for granted in the future," coach
Robbie Deans told reporters, while O'Connor typically declared
himself "stoked".
O'Connor will start on the right wing with Adam
Ashley-Cooper further illustrating his versatility by switching
to the left and Drew Mitchell, who has made a remarkable
recovery from injury, taking a place on the bench as reserve
winger.
"We're not too concerned about the number on the back,
there's jobs that need to be done, it's the nearest bloke and
the key is that he's willing and able and up for it," said
Deans.
"Coopy's certainly one of those blokes. We need them all to
firstly understand what's required and then be good enough to
get the job done."
TEDIOUS REHAB
Hard-tackling Anthony Fainga'a keeps his place at outside
centre despite a disappointing 47 minutes in the opener against
Italy before he was replaced by O'Connor.
"There are errors but it's what you do on top of that," said
Deans, who added that he had not hesitated to retain the
Queensland Reds player. "He had some good moments as well."
Mitchell, who has scored 26 tries in 55 tests, looked highly
unlikely to even make the squad after dislocating his right
ankle and breaking a bone in his leg in April.
The 27-year-old said he would probably not have recovered as
quickly had there not been a World Cup to aim for.
"It's been a long road and one I hadn't travelled before,"
he said. "I hadn't had a major injury before, certainly not of
the magnitude of this.
"To get through those long, tedious days, I had to hold onto
the fact that I was a chance. It was a really big carrot for me
to get through all the rehab and things that you don't enjoy
doing."
Ioane, Australia's form winger this season, fractured his
thumb in the 32-6 victory over Italy but has been kept in the
squad in the hope that he can play a part in the knockout stage.
"He's had his operation and that was successful," said Deans.
"He will return, it's just a matter of following his rehab and
he'll re-enter when he's good to go."
Ireland have been in poor form of late and have never beaten
Australia in four World Cup meetings but former captain Rocky
Elsom, who knows many of the Irish players from his time at
Leinster, said the Wallabies would not be taking them lightly.
"We've got to expect them to be at the top of their game and
we've got to bring our best game to deal with them," said the
flanker.
Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke
Burgess, 22-Drew Mitchell.
