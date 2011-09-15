* O'Connor back in starting line-up

* Ashley-Cooper switches wings

* Mitchell back from injury on the bench (Writes through with quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Sept 15 Australia winger James O'Connor came in from the cold on Thursday when he was named in the starting line-up to face Ireland in the Wallabies' second World Cup match on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had been frozen out of their victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations decider two weeks ago, and started on the bench against Italy last weekend, as punishment for sleeping through Australia's World Cup squad announcement.

On Thursday, however, he was back beaming in front of the cameras after being included in the team for the Pool C clash against the Irish at Eden Park as a replacement for the injured Digby Ioane.

"He did a good job off the bench against Italy and he's less likely to take that jersey for granted in the future," coach Robbie Deans told reporters, while O'Connor typically declared himself "stoked".

O'Connor will start on the right wing with Adam Ashley-Cooper further illustrating his versatility by switching to the left and Drew Mitchell, who has made a remarkable recovery from injury, taking a place on the bench as reserve winger.

"We're not too concerned about the number on the back, there's jobs that need to be done, it's the nearest bloke and the key is that he's willing and able and up for it," said Deans.

"Coopy's certainly one of those blokes. We need them all to firstly understand what's required and then be good enough to get the job done."

TEDIOUS REHAB

Hard-tackling Anthony Fainga'a keeps his place at outside centre despite a disappointing 47 minutes in the opener against Italy before he was replaced by O'Connor.

"There are errors but it's what you do on top of that," said Deans, who added that he had not hesitated to retain the Queensland Reds player. "He had some good moments as well."

Mitchell, who has scored 26 tries in 55 tests, looked highly unlikely to even make the squad after dislocating his right ankle and breaking a bone in his leg in April.

The 27-year-old said he would probably not have recovered as quickly had there not been a World Cup to aim for.

"It's been a long road and one I hadn't travelled before," he said. "I hadn't had a major injury before, certainly not of the magnitude of this.

"To get through those long, tedious days, I had to hold onto the fact that I was a chance. It was a really big carrot for me to get through all the rehab and things that you don't enjoy doing."

Ioane, Australia's form winger this season, fractured his thumb in the 32-6 victory over Italy but has been kept in the squad in the hope that he can play a part in the knockout stage.

"He's had his operation and that was successful," said Deans. "He will return, it's just a matter of following his rehab and he'll re-enter when he's good to go."

Ireland have been in poor form of late and have never beaten Australia in four World Cup meetings but former captain Rocky Elsom, who knows many of the Irish players from his time at Leinster, said the Wallabies would not be taking them lightly.

"We've got to expect them to be at the top of their game and we've got to bring our best game to deal with them," said the flanker.

Team: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Anthony Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Rob Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke Burgess, 22-Drew Mitchell. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories