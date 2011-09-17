* Ireland tear up form book after poor build up
* Australia backline never given chance to shine
(adds new quotes)
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Ireland produced the first
major upset of the World Cup with a 15-6 victory in a
heavyweight thriller of an encounter played in a febrile
atmosphere at Eden Park on Saturday.
Coming into the match on the back of four warm-up defeats
and a shaky opening victory against the U.S., the Irish tackled
and harried and hustled their way to a first victory over
Australia in five attempts at World Cups.
Two penalties and a drop goal from Jonathan Sexton and
another two penalties from Ronan O'Gara won the match but it was
the sweat of the Irish pack which earned the plaudits that were
showered down on the players from the green-clad majority in the
58,678 crowd.
"We swear we were in Dublin," Irish skipper Brian O'Driscoll
told reporters. "Absolutely incredible support and it was our
job to give them something to shout about and thankfully we did.
"We were mentally in a place where we owed ourselves a big
performance."
Tri-Nations champions Australia were robbed of injured
flanker David Pocock and sick hooker Stephen Moore earlier on
Saturday but their much-vaunted backline never really got going
on a wet pitch, which also more resembled Dublin than Sydney.
Barring a huge upset in their remaining games, Ireland will
now top Pool C and go through to a quarter-final against the
second-placed team from Pool D, which is likely to be Wales,
Fiji or Samoa.
"It's just half the job done," O'Driscoll added. "We have
two wins and two more to get so, as much as we'll enjoy this,
let's not lose sight there are two more games."
Australia must now be resigned to finishing second and a
likely last eight match-up against defending champions South
Africa with, if they get through that, the All Blacks
prospectively waiting in the semi-finals.
"The Irish did well to spoil our ball, we couldn't get any
momentum and we played some dumb footy," Wallabies skipper James
Horwill said.
"We weren't good enough. We didn't give enough clean
platform to our backs and they did well to spoil us. They played
well and they deserved their win."
In an often abrasive first half, Australia looked the
brighter in attack with full back Kurtley Beale particularly
incisive, but the Irish had great success in holding up the
Wallaby runners and winning put-ins to the scrum.
IRISH DOMINANCE
Two penalties from James O'Connor and a penalty and drop
goal from Sexton left the sides deadlocked at 6-6 going into
halftime, the same score as Australia had shared with Italy
halfway through their opening match.
But while the Wallabies ran in four quick tries after the
break on their way to a 32-6 win against the Italians, the Irish
proved to be made of sterner stuff.
As their pack ratcheted up their dominance of the scrum,
Sexton added a second penalty to put Ireland 9-6 ahead after 50
minutes and saw another ping off the post two minutes later.
Quade Cooper and Beale kept trying to kickstart their
usually potent offence, but the green defenders would bend a
little before swallowing the Wallabies backs up and winning more
scrum put-ins with their aggression at the breakdown.
Ronan O'Gara, on for centre Gordon D'Arcy, put the Irish a
further three points ahead after a fourth penalty was awarded
against the Australians for infringements at the scrum after 61
minutes.
A Will Genia charge towards the Irish line was brought back
for crossing before a huge Sexton up-and-under led to another
scrum under the Australian posts and another penalty against the
Wallabies front row.
As the rain started to fall on Eden Park again, O'Gara
slotted the three points to stretch the lead to nine and the
crowd settled in for a dramatic last nine minutes.
The Australians camped on the Irish line but neither forward
nor back could break through the green wall and Tommy Bowe
finally broke the siege with an interception from a Cooper
offload.
The Irish winger's charge the length of the pitch was ended
short of the line by an O'Connor tackle but Australian hopes of
a comeback to match that of the 1991 Wallabies in Dublin had now
gone.
(Editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)
