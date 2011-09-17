* Ireland tear up form book after poor build up

* Australia backline never given chance to shine

(adds new quotes)

By Nick Mulvenney

AUCKLAND, Sept 17 Ireland produced the first major upset of the World Cup with a 15-6 victory in a heavyweight thriller of an encounter played in a febrile atmosphere at Eden Park on Saturday.

Coming into the match on the back of four warm-up defeats and a shaky opening victory against the U.S., the Irish tackled and harried and hustled their way to a first victory over Australia in five attempts at World Cups.

Two penalties and a drop goal from Jonathan Sexton and another two penalties from Ronan O'Gara won the match but it was the sweat of the Irish pack which earned the plaudits that were showered down on the players from the green-clad majority in the 58,678 crowd.

"We swear we were in Dublin," Irish skipper Brian O'Driscoll told reporters. "Absolutely incredible support and it was our job to give them something to shout about and thankfully we did.

"We were mentally in a place where we owed ourselves a big performance."

Tri-Nations champions Australia were robbed of injured flanker David Pocock and sick hooker Stephen Moore earlier on Saturday but their much-vaunted backline never really got going on a wet pitch, which also more resembled Dublin than Sydney.

Barring a huge upset in their remaining games, Ireland will now top Pool C and go through to a quarter-final against the second-placed team from Pool D, which is likely to be Wales, Fiji or Samoa.

"It's just half the job done," O'Driscoll added. "We have two wins and two more to get so, as much as we'll enjoy this, let's not lose sight there are two more games."

Australia must now be resigned to finishing second and a likely last eight match-up against defending champions South Africa with, if they get through that, the All Blacks prospectively waiting in the semi-finals.

"The Irish did well to spoil our ball, we couldn't get any momentum and we played some dumb footy," Wallabies skipper James Horwill said.

"We weren't good enough. We didn't give enough clean platform to our backs and they did well to spoil us. They played well and they deserved their win."

In an often abrasive first half, Australia looked the brighter in attack with full back Kurtley Beale particularly incisive, but the Irish had great success in holding up the Wallaby runners and winning put-ins to the scrum.

IRISH DOMINANCE

Two penalties from James O'Connor and a penalty and drop goal from Sexton left the sides deadlocked at 6-6 going into halftime, the same score as Australia had shared with Italy halfway through their opening match.

But while the Wallabies ran in four quick tries after the break on their way to a 32-6 win against the Italians, the Irish proved to be made of sterner stuff.

As their pack ratcheted up their dominance of the scrum, Sexton added a second penalty to put Ireland 9-6 ahead after 50 minutes and saw another ping off the post two minutes later.

Quade Cooper and Beale kept trying to kickstart their usually potent offence, but the green defenders would bend a little before swallowing the Wallabies backs up and winning more scrum put-ins with their aggression at the breakdown.

Ronan O'Gara, on for centre Gordon D'Arcy, put the Irish a further three points ahead after a fourth penalty was awarded against the Australians for infringements at the scrum after 61 minutes.

A Will Genia charge towards the Irish line was brought back for crossing before a huge Sexton up-and-under led to another scrum under the Australian posts and another penalty against the Wallabies front row.

As the rain started to fall on Eden Park again, O'Gara slotted the three points to stretch the lead to nine and the crowd settled in for a dramatic last nine minutes.

The Australians camped on the Irish line but neither forward nor back could break through the green wall and Tommy Bowe finally broke the siege with an interception from a Cooper offload.

The Irish winger's charge the length of the pitch was ended short of the line by an O'Connor tackle but Australian hopes of a comeback to match that of the 1991 Wallabies in Dublin had now gone.

