AUCKLAND, Sept 18 Australia's shock defeat to
Ireland was an "education" for the players in the realities of
the World Cup and had brought them early to the point where no
further losses were possible, coach Robbie Deans said on Sunday.
The Tri-Nations champions, who boast the youngest squad in
the tournament, were ambushed by a team of seasoned Irish
campaigners at Eden Park on Saturday, losing 15-6 in their
second Pool C encounter.
"There's no doubt there was an education, particularly for a
number of players who are in their first World Cup, because it
is distinct," Deans told reporters.
"We have to learn more if we are to push on and achieve
anything that we hope."
The Australians should still safely negotiate their
remaining group games against the United States and Russia to
qualify as one of the top two teams in Pool C.
"It's certainly a taste of reality, but it's not something
we're unfamiliar with, it's part of the game and that potential
is there every time you enter a game," Deans added.
"That was always going to come within the tournament context
... for every team in this tournament, the point arrives when
you can no longer lose again.
"It's just come a little early for us."
HARDER PATH
The defeat means Australia are, however, now likely to end
up in the same side of the draw as defending champions South
Africa and hosts New Zealand for the knockout stage.
While Deans said they would not "waste one second" looking
beyond this Friday's match against the U.S., flyhalf Quade
Cooper conceded their task had been made more difficult.
"That's the good thing about this tournament, we're still in
it, it's just going to be a harder path now," he said.
Deans again refused to blame the disruption of the loss on
matchday of influential flanker David Pocock and hooker Stephen
Moore, who was sick, for the defeat.
The New Zealander said he was unsure whether Pocock would be
fit to face the Americans, although scans had confirmed that the
tightness in his back was "nothing sinister".
Pocock would certainly have helped at the breakdown against
an outstanding Irish back row, while Moore's absence almost
certainly contributed to the instability in the front row which
led to the Australians being penalised five times at the scrum.
"We can't keep giving away penalties at scrum time and we
need to address that," said captain James Horwill.
"In this tournament, the teams that dominate that contact
area, the breakdown area, are usually the teams that get the
result they want so that'll be a focus for us."
The Wallabies have rebounded in some style from defeats to
Samoa and New Zealand this year and Horwill indicated they were
determined to do the same again this week.
"The beauty is that while we're disappointed with the way we
played and the outcome, we get to play again in six days.
"We get to right some wrongs with the way we went about
things on Saturday night.
"The focus now is on the U.S.A. in Wellington. We get on
with the job because it's not over yet."
