WELLINGTON, Sept 19 Australia know their rugby World Cup rivals will interpret their surprise loss to Ireland as a sign of weakness but the Wallabies are fired up and intent on making amends against the United States in Wellington on Friday.

"I think every team in the competition would have seen that (performance) and felt pretty good about themselves," Australia centre Rob Horne told reporters on Monday of their 15-6 loss in Pool C to Ireland.

"But at a tournament like this you can't hold on to things, you've just got to look forward to this week.

"It's up to us, there's a lot of doubters out there at the moment and only we can rectify that."

Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, who was part of a front row battered by the Irish trio of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Mike Ross and heavily penalised by referee Bryce Lawrence, said he felt the scrums had been more contested than it appeared.

"There were times where both teams got the upper hand and also times where both teams were on the receiving end," Polota-Nau said. "So it's just pretty much up to the referee what he adjudicates at the time."

Polota-Nau said it was a good sign the Wallabies had realised their shortcomings against the Irish.

"Collectively as a team, we knew that we fell short and that's a great sign," the burly hooker said. "Because I think if anyone individually said they played well then they'd definitely be kidding themselves.

"We just have to make sure that, come the USA, we're ready to rock and roll."