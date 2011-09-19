WELLINGTON, Sept 19 Australia know their rugby
World Cup rivals will interpret their surprise loss to Ireland
as a sign of weakness but the Wallabies are fired up and intent
on making amends against the United States in Wellington on
Friday.
"I think every team in the competition would have seen that
(performance) and felt pretty good about themselves," Australia
centre Rob Horne told reporters on Monday of their 15-6 loss in
Pool C to Ireland.
"But at a tournament like this you can't hold on to things,
you've just got to look forward to this week.
"It's up to us, there's a lot of doubters out there at the
moment and only we can rectify that."
Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, who was part of a front
row battered by the Irish trio of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Mike
Ross and heavily penalised by referee Bryce Lawrence, said he
felt the scrums had been more contested than it appeared.
"There were times where both teams got the upper hand and
also times where both teams were on the receiving end,"
Polota-Nau said. "So it's just pretty much up to the referee
what he adjudicates at the time."
Polota-Nau said it was a good sign the Wallabies had
realised their shortcomings against the Irish.
"Collectively as a team, we knew that we fell short and
that's a great sign," the burly hooker said. "Because I think if
anyone individually said they played well then they'd definitely
be kidding themselves.
"We just have to make sure that, come the USA, we're ready
to rock and roll.""
