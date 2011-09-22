Sept 22 Australia play the United States in a
Pool C match of the rugby World Cup on Friday (times GMT):
Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Capacity: 40,000
When: Friday, Sept. 23 (kickoff 0830)
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
Teams:
Australia U.S.
15-Kurtley Beale 15-Blaine Scully
14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 14-Colin Hawley
13-Anthony Faingaa 13-Tai Enosa
12-Robert Horne 12-Junior Sifa
11-Drew Mitchell 11-Kevin Swiryn
10-Quade Cooper 10-Nese Malifa
9-Will Genia (captain) 9-Tim Usasz (captain)
8-Wycliff Palu 8-JJ Gagiano
7-Ben McCalman 7-Pat Danahy
6-Rocky Elsom 6-Inaki Basauri
5-Nathan Sharpe 5-Hayden Smith
4-Rob Simmons 4-Scott LaValla
3-Ben Alexander 3-Eric Fry
2-Tatafu Polota-Nau 2-Phil Thiel
1-James Slipper 1-Shawn Pittman
Replacements:
16-Stephen Moore 16-Brian McClenahan
17-Sekope Kepu 17-Matekitonga Moeakiola
18-Dan Vickerman 18-Louis Stanfill
19-Radike Samo 19-Nic Johnson
20-Luke Burgess 20-Mike Petri
21-Berrick Barnes 21-Roland Suniula
22-Pat McCabe 22-Chris Wyles
Coaches: Robbie Deans Eddie O'Sullivan
IRB ranking:
Australia 3
U.S. 17
Overall record:
Played: 7
Wins: Australia - 7; U.S. - 0
* according to official RWC website
Biggest win:
Australia 67-9 in 1990
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
1990 Brisbane Australia won 67-9
1999* Limerick Australia won 55-19
* denotes rugby World Cup match
