WELLINGTON, Sept 21 Injured flanker David Pocock was missing again as Australia shook up their side to play the United States in their rugby World Cup Pool C match on Friday.

Pocock was a late withdrawal from the Wallabies side to play Ireland last Saturday with a back injury and his absence was sorely missed by the Tri-Nations champions, who were dominated at the breakdown as Ireland won the match 15-6.

Number eight Ben McCalman will again deputise for Pocock as coach Robbie Deans gave a number of untried squad members a chance to impress against the U.S. Eagles.

Captain James Horwill has been rested for the match, with scrumhalf Will Genia to lead the side.

Veteran lock Nathan Sharpe replaces Horwill in the second row, one of seven changes from the side that started against Ireland.

